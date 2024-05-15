Kaho Partners Sells Kenny's Great Pies to Dessert Holdings, a Portfolio Company of Bain Capital

MIAMI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaho Partners, LLC ("Kaho"), a thesis-driven investment firm focused on building market-leading companies through organic and acquisition-driven growth, is pleased to announce the sale of Kenny's Great Pies, LLC ("Kenny's" or the "Company") to Dessert Holdings, a portfolio company of Bain Capital.

Based in Smyrna, GA, Kenny's is a premier manufacturer of high quality, clean label, cream-based pies and pie fillings. The Company sells millions of branded and private label pies through grocery, club store, and foodservice channels. Kenny's signature product is its Key lime pie, which is made with 100% pure, freshly squeezed, authentic Key limes.

Kaho acquired Kenny's from the Company's founder, Kenny Burts, in 2020 and partnered with the existing management team to significantly scale the business. Kaho led major investments in capacity and automation, implemented rigorous data tracking, instilled a culture of excellence and continuous improvement, and significantly expanded the sales organization. During Kaho's hold, the Company tripled revenue and quadrupled EBITDA.

Griffin Horter, Chairman of Kenny's and Co-Founder of Kaho, stated, "We are very fortunate to have partnered with Gary Muter and the entire Kenny's team. Together, we dramatically grew the Company and significantly professionalized its operations, all while improving product quality, on time delivery, and safety. We thank the Kenny's team for their hard work and dedication to continuous improvement, which resulted in a fantastic outcome for everyone involved. We look forward to watching Kenny's continue to thrive in its new partnership with Dessert Holdings."

Gary Muter, Chief Executive Officer of Kenny's, added, "Kenny's achieved great things during our partnership with Kaho Partners. We transformed the business by implementing a continuous improvement mindset rooted in the principles of Kaizen, instilling a culture of rigorous metric-based management, and professionalizing our operations - all of which paved the way for remarkable growth. As we embark on our next chapter, we are excited and confident that our partnership with Dessert Holdings will propel the company to even greater heights."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Kaho was represented in the transaction by Integris Partners as exclusive financial advisor and Holland & Knight, PLLC as legal counsel.

