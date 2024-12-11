Kahoot! and TED join forces to inspire and empower learners worldwide

The new partnership unites two global leaders in learning and knowledge sharing. Together, Kahoot! and TED now launch innovative content designed to ignite curiosity and expand knowledge.

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot! , the global learning and engagement platform company, today announced a new partnership with TED , the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating, and spreading ideas. Through this collaboration, TED's powerful ideas will come to life on Kahoot!'s globally loved learning platform, creating a unique synergy that amplifies impact and drives lasting change.

Kahoot! and TED partner to make learning awesome.

To kick off this collaboration, TED's education and youth initiative TED-Ed has joined forces with Kahoot!. Together, they have launched free learning content designed to inspire and empower educators, parents, and students with immersive and engaging experiences. With over 8 million educators and millions of students worldwide using Kahoot! for learning and engagement that boosts academic performance, this partnership offers a new way to explore and celebrate innovative ideas on a global scale.

"To navigate and thrive in our rapidly changing world, future-ready learning has become more important than ever, for learners of all ages," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!. "This partnership between Kahoot! and TED brings together two powerhouses of knowledge sharing, connecting learners worldwide with ideas, insights, and skills to not only adapt to but create lasting change in the 21st century."

"When students are curious, the possibilities are limitless," said TED-Ed's Founder, Logan Smalley. "By combining TED-Ed Animations with Kahoot!'s interactive platform, we're equipping today's students, teachers, and lifelong learners with tools to explore, question, and grow—ensuring that the best ideas of today empower changemakers both now and in the future."

Igniting students' curiosity in the classroom and beyond

Teachers and students can now discover innovative learning content on Kahoot! from TED-Ed, an initiative serving millions of teachers and students around the world each week. TED-Ed's Kahoot! content invites learners to explore thought-provoking ideas in subjects including history, science, how the human body works, and more. Within each Kahoot! experience, students can get inspired and learn with one of TED-Ed's popular Animations—short, award-winning animated videos about ideas that spark curiosity. These original animated videos are developed by leading experts, including TED Speakers, TED Fellows, as well as educators, designers, animators, screenwriters, directors, science writers, historians, journalists, and editors. By combining TED-Ed's Animations with the interactivity of Kahoot!, these educational resources create engaging and immersive experiences that bring learning to life.

TED-Ed's learning content on Kahoot! is available for free, and can be used in classroom lessons, self-study at home, or learning on the go. With TED-Ed's playful and student-centered Kahoot! content, educators, and parents can inspire learners to get curious, grow their knowledge, and nurture their world-changing ideas.

More to come!

This initial launch marks just the beginning of the TED and Kahoot! partnership. In 2025, they will be expanding into new areas and age groups, making it an exciting year for lifelong learners around the world. Stay tuned!

To explore TED's learning content on Kahoot!, visit the official TED-Ed channel on Kahoot! today.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with over 11 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. To learn more, visit us at kahoot.com. Let's play!

About TED

TED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.

TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment, and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts, and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed), and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED's many programs and initiatives.

About TED-Ed

TED-Ed is TED's youth and education initiative. TED-Ed's mission is to spark and celebrate the ideas of teachers and students around the world. Everything TED-Ed does supports learning — from producing a growing library of original animated educational videos, to providing an award-winning international platform for teachers to create their own interactive lessons, to helping curious students around the globe bring TED to their schools and gain presentation literacy skills, to celebrating innovative leadership within TED-Ed's global network of over one million teachers. TED-Ed is used by over 2 million students and teachers throughout the world every day.

