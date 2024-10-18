Kahoot! is granted ICEIE Gold certification for Equity in education technology

Kahoot! receives the Gold badge for Equity by the International Certification of Evidence of Impact in Education (ICEIE), affirming Kahoot! as an EdTech solution committed to equitable learning.

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, today announced it has earned the Gold certification for Equity by the International Certification of Evidence of Impact in Education (ICEIE) .

"Since Kahoot! launched over ten years ago, we have been driven by our mission to make learning awesome, across all ages, settings, languages, and abilities," said Sean D'Arcy, VP of Kahoot! at school and home. "With over 8 million educators and millions more learners worldwide using Kahoot!, equity is essential to create engaging learning experiences for everyone. Achieving Gold in Equity by the ICEIE speaks to our success in fostering equity throughout our product offerings, and we are more committed than ever to empowering all learners to unleash their learning potential."

Advancing equity in education technology

The ICEIE validates evidence-backed solutions globally using independent research and evidence, making it easier for teachers and educational institutions to discover high quality learning tools. In their evaluations, the ICEIE reviews EdTech solutions' impact in five areas (Efficacy, Effectiveness, Ethics, Equity, and Environment). This latest certification for Kahoot! follows the earning of the Silver badge in Effectiveness and the Gold badge in Efficacy earlier this year, which recognized Kahoot! as an evidence-based solution that improves learning outcomes. The Gold badge in Equity now also validates Kahoot! as a digital learning solution committed to equity in education.

The ICEIE's Equity certification is based on rigorous criteria, including product design incorporating inclusive features, transparent user engagement and responsiveness, and equitable implementation to accommodate diverse learners. Kahoot! has shown dedication to these goals through years of user-centric product development, driven by the mission to make learning awesome for all.

Empowering inclusive learning by design

To foster more inclusivity in the learning experience, Kahoot! has launched a variety of features and offerings to make Kahoot! more accessible, relevant, and adaptable to different needs. Kahoot! has localized in 19 languages, creating a more tailored experience for millions of educators and learners globally. Additionally, features like Kahoot!'s innovative Sparks tool and recently-launched Kahootopia celebrate diverse learning styles and abilities, while amplifying engagement for all learners.

Listening to user feedback has also played a key role in Kahoot!'s approach to equity, enabling Kahoot! to continuously develop its products to better meet the needs of educators and learners. The Kahoot! team engages with users and invites feedback through its active community page, social media, conferences, and webinars and virtual events. Kahoot! also collaborates and beta-tests new features with its more than 1,000 Kahoot! Ambassadors, located across all continents and representing different learning and classroom cultures. By listening and working closely with users, the Kahoot! team gains valuable insight into their varied challenges and needs, inspiring product innovations that create better learning experiences for everyone.

