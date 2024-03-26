Kahoot! unveils white paper on the critical role of inclusive learning design in game-based learning

New report outlines strategies to ensure EdTech is designed for the needs and strengths of neurodiverse and unique learners.

OSLO, Norway, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kahoot!, the global learning platform company, is proud to announce the release of its latest white paper, "Designing for Inclusion, Designing for All: A mindset shift and practical approaches to further your journey toward inclusive design in EdTech." Co-authored by Louisa Rosenheck, Kahoot!'s Director of Learning Design, and Plub Limpiti, Learning Designer at Kahoot!, the white paper is a pioneering exploration of the challenges and vast opportunities in creating more inclusive game-based learning experiences that lead to better outcomes.

With a foreword by esteemed neuropsychologist, David Rose, a pioneer in Universal Design for Learning, and insights from neurodiversity experts and actionable strategies for EdTech professionals, the white paper advocates for a paradigm shift in the design process, placing inclusion at its core from conception to execution, while also serving as a guide for integrating inclusive design principles into EdTech. It emphasizes the importance of understanding and embracing neurodiversity – the natural differences in how people process and experience the world – to foster learning environments where every student can thrive.

"Technology holds immense potential to make learning accessible and engaging for all students," said Louisa Rosenheck. "Our new paper is a testament to Kahoot!'s commitment to leading the charge in understanding and implementing inclusive learning design practices that benefit every learner, regardless of their neurotype."

The white paper outlines key methods, including co-design, empathy interviews, and rapid prototyping, to help EdTech creators and educators understand and apply inclusive design principles.

Highlighting the Kahoot! team's pioneering efforts in inclusive design, the report shares insights from their participation in the LEGO Foundation's Play for All Accelerator, which informed the development of Kahoot's new Sparks solution, a teaching tool designed to build future-ready skills – such as creative confidence, divergent thinking, and evaluation – with inclusivity in mind.

Through compelling case studies and examples, the report illustrates how inclusive design practices can improve any EdTech solution by providing educational experiences that are more flexible, customizable, and meaningful for all students.

Through the new white paper, initiatives like the Kahoot! for All campaign, the launch of the Uniting Minds collection of learning resources, and the release of Sparks – now available in early access on Kahoot! EDU , Kahoot! is championing neurodiversity and new ways to serve every kind of learner in classrooms worldwide.

"We've embarked on a journey to understand and support neurodiverse classrooms, and now we're sharing our insights to inspire EdTech developers and equip educators with the tools needed to build the kind of learning experiences that welcome all learners' needs with open arms," said co-author Louisa Rosenheck, "These insights are core to Kahoot!'s work, and most recently have ensured that our new Sparks tool allows for diverse learning modalities and celebrates individuality so students learn to express themselves while appreciating different perspectives among their peers."

"Inclusivity is at the forefront of learning design, yet achieving truly inclusive digital learning solutions requires intentional effort," said co-author Plub Limpiti. "As society's understanding of neurodiversity grows, so does the need for learning tools that embrace diversity, and this white paper is a roadmap for educators and designers learning how EdTech design processes can drive inclusion."

To download the new white paper, "Designing for Inclusion, Designing for All: A mindset shift and practical approaches to further your journey toward inclusive design in EdTech," and join the conversation on inclusive learning, visit https://kahoot.com/neurodiversity .

