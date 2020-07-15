KAHTNU Surgical Receives $2M Funding, Partners with U.K. Ortho Consulting Group for Global Sales Expansion

SOLDOTNA, Ala., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAHTNU Surgical, a U.S. medical technology company based in Alaska, announced today it had completed a $2.15 million Series A round of financing led by Kinetic Medical Co., Ltd. The investment will help KAHTNU Surgical aggressively expand worldwide sales and marketing efforts as well as broaden and accelerate product development for spine and orthopedic surgeons.

Kahtnu Surgical's Talkeetna pedicle screw system provides new technology for spine surgeons.

KAHTNU Surgical provides a range of products for spine and orthopedic surgery. Most notably KAHTNU Surgical provides the KASILOF Cervical Plate, CHENA-C PEEK Spacer and TALKEETNA Pedicle Screw systems for spine surgery. "This funding will accelerate the company's ability to establish quality sales channels in the U.S. and aggressively expand our product development capabilities," says Craig Wilcox, President and CEO. "KAHTNU Surgical is committed to product development that harnesses existing and emerging technologies to improve outcomes for spine and orthopedic surgeons and their patients," notes Wilcox.

KAHTNU Surgical also announced a partnership with United Kingdom-based Ortho Consulting Group Ltd (OCG) to establish and support KAHTNU Surgical sales channels outside the United States. "Ortho Consulting Group's team of industry experts brings a broad array of capabilities to KAHTNU, driving our European, and Outside U.S. KOL selection process, marketing, sales, distribution, training, logistics and operations. We are delighted to partner with OCG," says Wilcox.

Andrew Dubowski, Ortho Consulting Group Commercial Director, adds: "We are thrilled to partner with KAHTNU Surgical. The commitment they show to provide high quality/cost effective products in the spine industry makes this an exciting addition to our client portfolio. We are looking forward to helping KAHTNU Surgical grow globally." More information on Ortho Consulting Group is at Orthocg.com.

KAHTNU Surgical, Inc. is a surgeon-centric, globally-integrated U.S. medical technology company based in Soldotna, Alaska. It operated previously as Axis360 Surgical, changing its name in July 2020. "This rebranding strategy more closely reflects the company's origins as an Alaska company and the spirit of independence that is deeply ingrained in the Alaskan culture," explains Wilcox. "The word 'Kahtnu' is the native Athabascan's name for the Kenai River, which runs through the beautiful Kenai Peninsula where our company was formed."

KAHTNU Surgical supports the Kenai Outreach Foundation, a U.S. 501(c)3 Private Operating Foundation that embraces a three-pronged strategy for addressing surgeons' practice and professional interests: Clinical Research, Medical Education, and Philanthropy. More information about KAHTNU Surgical, its product lines, and non-profit foundation is at Kahtnu.com.

Media Contact: Craig Wilcox, President • Mobile: (907) 202-3111

170 E. Corral Ave. Suite 1, Soldotna, Alaska 99669

WEB: kahtnu.com Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kahtnu Surgical