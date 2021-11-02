Kahua Announces Healthcare Program Management Information System

The purpose-built platform for Healthcare Capital Programs enables owners to manage ever-changing environment. Tweet this

Kahua for Healthcare provides the tools and flexibility for owners managing complex programs - from a single location to a worldwide network - to get up and running quickly with best-practice workflows and reports. In addition, the agile platform adapts as new technologies and patient needs drive an ever-accelerating pace of change in the healthcare industry.

Kahua's enterprise low-code application platform (LCAP) enables partners and customers to efficiently convert new ideas into apps in less than half the time of traditional development approaches. Kahua for Healthcare has eight specific applications for healthcare construction projects built on the Kahua LCAP that allow healthcare project teams to manage, communicate and successfully execute:

Infection control

Utility shutdown

Hot permit

Work orders

Interim life safety

Daily wellness

Fire watch log

Penetration permit

Those interested in learning more about Kahua's healthcare apps can visit www.kahua.com/industries/healthcare for more information.

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software. We are enabling innovation that is changing the way capital programs are planned and delivered. The world's leading construction organizations use Kahua's collaborative construction management solutions to improve efficiency, lower costs and reduce project risk throughout the lifecycle of their capital programs.

Our purpose-built solutions for owners, program managers and contractors enable rapid implementation that minimizes time-to-value and enhances user adoption. And with the construction industry's only low-code application platform, our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or even build their own new apps to run their businesses at peak efficiency today and rapidly adapt as business conditions dictate. To learn more, visit www.kahua.com

CONTACT:

Kate Guzman

+17706419994

[email protected]

SOURCE Kahua, Inc.

Related Links

www.kahua.com

