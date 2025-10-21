Kahua Launches Enterprise AI: A Security-First Approach to Transforming Capital Program Management

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of asset centric project management® information systems (PMIS) today announced the release of Kahua Enterprise AI, a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence-powered capabilities designed to automate tasks, enhance visibility and deliver advanced analytics, without compromising security.

Kahua AI prioritizes practical value and uncompromising trust. By hosting AI models in a private infrastructure, Kahua extends the same proven security foundation that underpins its FedRAMP-authorized and CMMC-aligned offerings.

Kahua AI delivers real automation and insights

"We're excited to introduce Kahua AI for project teams and owners alike," said Brian Moore, President and Co-Founder of Kahua. "Our customers trust us to secure their most critical data, and we've built this offering with that same principle in mind. Kahua AI delivers real automation and insights that improve efficiency and decision-making without the risks of unsecured, public AI models."

Kahua AI unlocks new efficiencies across the capital program lifecycle with three core capabilities:

Automated Data Collection: Extracts and organizes information from unprocessed sources such as invoices, equipment nameplates and specification documents.

Agentic Data Entry: Leverages chat and voice AI to streamline input, ensuring accuracy and completeness in project records.

Intelligent Information Access: Provides users with quick, conversational access to the right data at the right time.

"AI is a significant step in Kahua's long-term strategic roadmap," said Moore. "We're continuing to invest in AI solutions starting with asset data collection and management that help customers complete capital projects faster and more accurately, with the leading-edge security that Kahua was built on."

The solution integrates with Kahua's existing platform. Users will see immediate value through intelligent automation and enhanced analytics capabilities. Learn more about Kahua AI.

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of asset centric construction project management and analytics software for the government, healthcare, education, commercial and energy sectors. Our platform trusted by 16 federal agencies to securely manage their capital programs helps owners and contractors improve efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk across the entire project lifecycle. Our unique asset-centric approach streamlines the asset handover process. With purpose-built solutions for vertical markets and a low-code environment, users can be up and running quickly, with the flexibility to conform to their specific requirements over time.

Media Contact:

Alyce Menton

Sr. Director of Marketing

Kahua

[email protected]

SOURCE Kahua