Kahua's Open API Enables Clark Construction to Deliver Top Analytics

Kahua's enterprise-grade collaborative construction cost management system has allowed the Clark team to collect and manage project information optimally at the project level, allowing them to execute brilliantly for its customers. The bi-directional integration with SAP delivers real time analytics to end users and key stakeholders. By making Kahua the primary user interface for change order data entry into SAP, Clark has been able to reduce the applications and clicks required to manage the project cost management cycle.

"Kahua is excited that we can demonstrate our robust cost applications and the ability to integrate with small, mid-size, and large accounting systems," said Brian Moore, President of Kahua. "Our customers can not only capitalize on the latest ERP systems, but they can also expand the offering to allow for better workflow to collaboratively engage all parties affiliated with cost events."

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software. We are enabling innovation that is changing the way that capital programs are planned and delivered. The world's leading construction organizations use Kahua's collaborative construction management solutions to improve efficiency, lower costs and reduce project risk throughout the entire lifecycle of their capital programs. Our purpose-built solutions for owners, program managers and contractors enable rapid implementation that minimizes time-to-value and enhances user adoption. And with the industry's only low-code application platform our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or even build their own new apps to run their business at peak efficiency today and rapidly adapt as business conditions dictate. To learn more, visit www.kahua.com.

About Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group is one of the nation's most experienced and respected providers of building and civil construction services with annual revenues of approximately $5 billion. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has offices strategically located to serve clients throughout the country. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Guzman

[email protected]

SOURCE Kahua, Inc.

