Kahuna Launches First-Ever SaaS For Marketplaces To Service $2.8T E-Commerce Industry

According to Forrester, nearly 50 percent of all online consumer spending is done via a marketplace. Marketplaces are more complex than the typical retail business model due to the large number of different buyers and sellers, varying forms of market liquidity models, and the inherent trust issues between buyers and sellers, requiring a fundamentally new software approach.

"Over 20 years ago we saw manufacturing-focused enterprise software emerge with ERP and Supply Chain as core offerings," said Sameer Patel, chief executive officer, Kahuna. "Today the most modern form of commerce is not manufacturer or warehouse to consumer but rather, millions of sellers to millions of buyers, represented by marketplaces in almost every category, amounting to more than $500 billion in commerce. Kahuna has built a modern operating system for this underserved but fastest growing segment of ecommerce by providing technology to connect the right sellers with the right buyers and to get the flywheel constantly moving to generate liquidity. No other platform is intently focused on serving this market."

Kahuna's platform uses artificial intelligence to help marketplaces solve challenges such as reducing cognitive overload for buyers, optimizing message copy and subject lines, minimizing shopping cart abandonment, triggering real time action to close transactions, keeping buyers and sellers negotiating, facilitating paid placement and promotions, accelerating purchase frequency and order values, optimizing buyer to seller ratios, and determining the best communication, device, channel and time that drives liquidity.

Kahuna has co developed this solution with our existing marketplace customers and already counts some of the most prominent regional marketplaces in the world as customers:

TickPick: North American online ticketing marketplace

Carousell: the number one shopping marketplace in Singapore , Taiwan , Hong Kong and Australia

, , and Mudah: the number one marketplace in Malaysia

Restorando: the number one marketplace in Argentina

FastJobs: the number one marketplace in the Philippines for non-executive jobs

Brett Goldberg, CEO of TickPick said, "Kahuna's AI optimizations have directly resulted in a 29 percent increase in conversion campaign revenue, and with 332 conversion campaigns run with Kahuna in the past year, TickPick has reaped major bottom-line impact many times over by leveraging Kahuna's marketplace technology."

The company also welcomes back its co-founder, Jacob Taylor, who has been instrumental in building Kahuna's underlying data platform and artificial intelligence capabilities that has scaled to serve over a billion users a day. Taylor has a distinguished career leading Silicon Valley-based companies, having previously co-founded SugarCRM, and built highly scalable platforms at Octane Software and Epiphany.

About Kahuna

Backed by Sequoia Capital, Kahuna is a leading SaaS technology designed exclusively to meet the unique needs of marketplace businesses. The company is the only marketing technology vendor that offers robust marketplace functionality to support buyer marketing, seller optimization and market liquidity. Kahuna is the engine that powers some of the world's largest marketplaces. For more information, visit www.kahuna.com.

