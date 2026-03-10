Kai Emerges from Stealth with $125M, Powering Machine-Speed Defense to Outpace AI-Enabled Adversaries

Kai's agentic AI platform replaces fragmented tools and delivers outcomes at machine speed, generating seven-figure bookings in its first 10 months

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kai today emerged from stealth with $125 million in funding and a singular mission: to rebuild how security works. Backed by lead investor Evolution Equity Partners, with participation from N47 and strategic investors, Kai has built the first agentic AI cybersecurity platform designed to autonomously reason, act, and adapt at machine speed, transforming security teams from overwhelmed responders into superhuman proactive defenders, capable of keeping pace with AI-driven attacks.

Built for Beyond Human-Scale

Adversaries are leading with AI. Security teams are buried under fragmented tools, siloed data, and manual workflows that were never designed for this level of speed or complexity. Human-driven processes cannot keep pace with machine-speed attacks.

Over the years, as the industry specialized, more tool categories were created, each with silos of tools, teams, data, and workflows. More point solutions. More dashboards. Enterprises have been trying to balance depth in a single domain or breadth across many - and getting neither fast enough to matter. The advances in agentic AI flipped the script.

Kai was founded on the belief that incremental improvements are no longer enough. It is not an upgrade to the existing security stack. It is a rebuild from first principles: a single agentic AI platform that does the actual security work, autonomously, continuously, across threat intelligence, exposure management, detection, response and beyond, as one unified pipeline with no silos, no boundaries, no human-speed bottlenecks.

"Cybersecurity is quickly becoming a contest between AI systems. The decisive factor is which side has richer data and can act at machine speed with human expert accuracy," said Galina Antova, co-founder and CEO of Kai. "We've created a unified, agentic cybersecurity platform from the ground up. Kai replaces fragmentation with intelligent, autonomous agents that execute security work end-to-end: across multiple use cases, and we're just getting started."

From First Line of Code to Fortune 500 Adoption

Kai is not another security tool wrapped around Large Language Models. It is an agentic AI platform built by PhD- and postdoctoral-level AI researchers, as well as category-defining operators at the forefront of the latest Generative AI wave.

In just 10 months since the first line of code was written, Kai has already signed multiple large customers, generating more than seven figures in bookings and an impressive pipeline. Adoption spans multiple verticals, including energy, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and hospitality.

Kai's early traction in the energy sector is reflected in its acceptance into and graduation from the Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) Catalyst Program. The program focuses on accelerating the maturation of technologies with the potential to improve Chevron's base business operations. Meeting every Catalyst Program milestone supports the capabilities of the Kai Agentic Platform and its ability to deliver measurable outcomes in one of the most demanding and complex operating environments in the world.

Founded by Cybersecurity Category Creators

Kai is led by proven founders who have built industry-defining companies. CEO Galina Antova previously co-founded Claroty, the $3 billion industrial cybersecurity leader that pioneered the security of cyber-physical systems. Kai CTO Dr. Damiano Bolzoni co-founded SecurityMatters, an OT cybersecurity company acquired by Forescout Technologies. Together, they helped converge IT and OT security, and now they are uniting cybersecurity, engineering, and enterprise IT.

"AI has ushered in a new era for cybersecurity, disrupting traditional defense while enabling new, automated attacks humans alone can't match," said Richard Seewald, Founder and Managing Partner, Evolution Equity Partners. "Kai's approach was designed to close that gap by letting agentic AI prioritize action and execute response. That shift is why we backed Kai, and why enterprises are moving quickly to adopt it."

Eliminating Categories Across the Enterprise

Kai's vision extends beyond security. Just as its founders previously helped converge IT and OT cybersecurity, the company aims to become the AI-powered operating system that unites every cybersecurity and IT function, enabling organizations to operate at machine speed across the entire enterprise.

"Attackers don't think in categories," said Dr. Bolzoni. "Defense shouldn't either. Kai allows enterprises to eliminate silos, transform entire security functions, and reduce risk faster than was ever possible with human-led workflows."

The $125 million in funding will accelerate go-to-market expansion, deepen AI research, and scale the platform to meet growing global demand.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit kai.security.

About Kai

Kai is the AI company rebuilding cybersecurity for the machine-speed era. Founded by the creators of category-defining companies Claroty and SecurityMatters, and trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, Kai is building a future where security has no categories, no silos, and no human-speed bottlenecks. The Kai Agentic AI Platform replaces fragmented, human-limited workflows with agentic AI systems that continuously contextualize, assess, reason, and execute security work at machine speed - making human defenders, superhuman.

