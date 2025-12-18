Kai Shin Clinic Expands Addiction Treatment Access Across Minnesota

Expanded Outpatient Programs and New Culturally Specific Recovery Support Increase Statewide Access to Treatment

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kai Shin Clinic is expanding access to evidence-based addiction treatment services at its Bloomington location and is now accepting new patients across all outpatient levels of care. This update increases reachability for Minnesotans seeking integrated addiction treatment grounded in clinical excellence, cultural responsiveness, and whole-person recovery support.

Kai Shin Clinic is now enrolling in its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Outpatient Program (OP), and Long-Term Remission (LTR). These programs offer structured clinical support with flexible scheduling options designed to meet individuals at various stages of their recovery journeys. For more information on our treatment programs please visit kaishinclinic.com/treatment to learn more.

As part of this expansion, Kai Shin Clinic is introducing a culturally specific Native American recovery group developed in collaboration with Red Lake Nation. The group provides a culturally grounded, supportive environment for Native American patients in early sobriety, integrating Indigenous values, healing practices, and community-focused recovery support.

Kai Shin Clinic is also strengthening partnerships with community organizations to support patients beyond treatment. These collaborations include access to housing resources, employment support, family services, transportation coordination, and community-driven recovery opportunities, reinforcing the clinic's commitment to reducing barriers to care and strengthening long-term recovery stability.

"Expanding access at our Bloomington clinic allows us to meet clients exactly where they are," said Alana Sasaki, MD, CEO. "When care is easy to reach and well-integrated, people are more likely to stay engaged throughout their recovery."

"The winter months bring predictable stressors that can increase relapse risk," said Alex Vigil, Treatment Program Manager. "By opening additional treatment access, launching our Native American group, and strengthening community partnerships, we support recovery earlier and more effectively."

To learn more about Kai Shin Clinic's programs or to enroll in IOP, Outpatient, Long-Term Remission, or the Native American Recovery Group, visit kaishinclinic.com .

About Kai Shin Clinic

Kai Shin Clinic is an integrated care organization focused on addiction medicine, mental health, and primary care. With a commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate support, the clinic provides medication-assisted treatment, outpatient services, lab-based screening, and wraparound recovery care. Kai Shin Clinic is dedicated to advancing access to high-quality addiction medicine across Minnesota.

Media Contact:

Katelyn Galvin

Marketing & Communications

Kai Shin Clinic

651-447-3755 | [email protected]

www.kaishinclinic.com

SOURCE Kai Shin Clinic