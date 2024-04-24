Kaia Health Awarded on Newsweek's World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024 List

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaia Health has been awarded on Newsweek's list of The World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 24th, 2024, and can be viewed on the Newsweek website.

The World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024 ranking lists the top 400 companies from over 35 different countries. The winners were ranked across seven market segments: Data Analytics, Diagnostics, Health Records, Medical Management, Prevention, Telehealth and Treatment. The top list is based on three pillars:

Financial Performance: Statista analyzed financial data from publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, media outlets, and databases. Companies also had the opportunity to submit data using an online application form, accessible via Newsweek.com.

Statista analyzed financial data from publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, media outlets, and databases. Companies also had the opportunity to submit data using an online application form, accessible via Newsweek.com. Impact: Statista cooperated with data and market intelligence company HolonIQ to assess a company in different impact dimensions, encompassing factors such as the quality and uniqueness of their product/service, as well as the expertise of their leadership team.

Statista cooperated with data and market intelligence company HolonIQ to assess a company in different impact dimensions, encompassing factors such as the quality and uniqueness of their product/service, as well as the expertise of their leadership team. Online Engagement: Statista analyzed traffic data from company websites and apps to assess the engagement of users with their product/service.

Based on the results of the study, Kaia Health is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek's World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024 list.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"Making Newsweek's World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024 list is truly an honor for us," said Konstantin Mehl, Founder and CEO, Kaia Health. "We're incredibly humbled and proud to be recognized for our work improving patient outcomes through highly accessible and effective digital musculoskeletal therapy, and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on the populations we serve."

About Kaia Health:

Kaia Health is the world's largest digital therapeutics company on a mission to empower millions of people to live their healthiest lives. Kaia Health partners with leading health plans, employers, and providers, covering nearly 80 million lives around the world. Our evidence-based treatments, covering a range of conditions, including MSK and COPD, are powered by proprietary AI, motion analysis technology, and clinical expertise. Kaia Health's programs are designed to work directly on your smartphone or tablet – delivering the most accessible, effective, and equitable experience available. Across 11 clinical trials, Kaia Health has demonstrated effectiveness and safety on par with traditional care with as much as 80% reduction in cost, as recognized by the Program Validation from the independent Validation Institute.

