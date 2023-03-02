Kaia Health Becomes World's Most Broadly Covered Back Pain Offering After Gaining Approval for Prescription in Germany

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaia Back Pain, a digital therapy for the treatment of non-specific back pain* has been permanently added to the Directory of Digital Health Applications (DiGA) by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), adding to the Kaia COPD DiGA listing in December. The digital therapy is available free of charge to Germans with statutory health insurance when prescribed.

Kaia Back Pain is proven in the largest random controlled trial in Germany to provide superior clinical outcomes Kaia Back Pain app now available for prescription by every doctor in Germany

The Kaia Back Pain App is available to patients in Germany and can be prescribed by every German doctor for the treatment of non-specific acute, subacute and recurrent back pain.





Of the 69 million adults in Germany, an average of 52 million suffer from back pain in any given year, up to 90% of those being non-specific, making the Kaia therapy highly valuable.





The efficacy and safety of Kaia Back Pain has been evaluated in six clinical studies. The inclusion in the DiGA directory was based on the randomized-controlled study Rise-uP by the Center of Interdisciplinary Pain Medicine at the Technical University of Munich. With more than 1,200 patients, the study represents the largest ever study that has been conducted with a DiGA.





The application provides best-in-class therapy which meets the German National Care Guideline for "Non-specific Back Pain" — daily exercises based on multimodal therapy including exercise therapy, relaxation and mindfulness techniques and patient education.





Instructional videos show and explain the movement exercises to the user, and Kaia's app-based motion coach analyzes the patient's movements in real time and provides feedback for correct and safe execution.

Prof. Toelle, the chairman of the Rise-uP trial says: "The DiGA listing of the Kaia App is a milestone for the treatment of back pain and for digital medicine in Germany. The Ris-uP project started in 2016, long before digital health applications were in the medical scheme. Now, after 1200 patients in the study, 12 month observation, superior clinical outcome over a competitive control group, and skilled data on cost-savings we are starting the introduction as standard of care for non-specific back pain in the German health system. This means better, earlier and more efficient treatment for a broad sphere of patients".

Nigel Ohrenstein, President of Kaia Health, says: "Kaia Health is committed to improving access to care for people suffering from chronic pain throughout the world, and as part of that we're proud to bring our clinically validated and proven digital therapies to back pain sufferers in Germany, and at no cost to the patient".

Includes AI Based Motion Coaching

The Kaia App uses computer vision technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to support patients in performing their exercises. Using the device camera it analyzes movements in real-time to provide visual and verbal corrections – supporting the safe and correct execution of therapy for patients at home.

Permanent DiGA listing thanks to proof of efficacy.

Kaia Back Pain effectively helps reduce pain and increase functional capacity and quality of life, among other things, according to evidence from the Rise-uP randomized-controlled trial. The primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints showed statistically significant positive clinical effects. The pain reduction was far above clinical relevance and confirms a long-term positive care effect from the use of DiGA.

About Kaia Health

Kaia Health is the world's largest digital therapeutics company on a mission to empower millions of people to live their healthiest life. Our evidence-based treatments, covering a range of conditions, including MSK and COPD, are powered by proprietary motion analysis technology and clinical expertise. Kaia's programs are designed to work directly on your smartphone or tablet – delivering the most accessible, effective, and equitable experience available. Across eleven clinical trials, Kaia has demonstrated effectiveness and safety on par with traditional care with as much as 80% reduction in cost, as recognized by the Program Validation from the independent Validation Institute. Kaia Health is a member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) and is headquartered in NY and Munich. Kaia partners with leading health plans, employers, and providers, covering nearly 80 million lives around the world. Learn more at www.kaiahealth.com.

