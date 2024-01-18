Kaia Health Introduces the First Comprehensive Spanish-Language Digital Pain Management Platform, Enhancing Access to Spanish Speakers in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kaia Health announces a major milestone in its commitment to ensuring frictionless, affordable access to clinically validated digital pain management for everyone. Developed in collaboration with Physical Therapists (PTs), health coaches, and Spanish-speaking users, Kaia Health's signature musculoskeletal (MSK) therapy – complete with coaching and clinical oversight – is now available in Spanish.

Kaia Health Introduces the First Comprehensive Spanish-Language Digital Pain Management Platform Post this Kaia Health in Spanish Kaia Health in Action

With more than 40 million Spanish speakers in the U.S., the introduction of a comprehensive Spanish-language platform represents a significant stride towards addressing health equity, access, and outcomes for an expanding segment of the population.

Gustavo Castrogómez, a Kaia Health user, shared his experience, saying, "Having a digital pain-management app entirely in Spanish has been a game changer. It allows me to address my pain, whether I'm at home or on the go, and ensures that I understand each exercise so I can perform it properly and get the most out of the experience."

In Spanish, users can immerse themselves in an array of educational and therapeutic content, leverage personalized MSK treatment plans tailored to individual needs, and access therapy exercises with clear Spanish voice-overs. Spanish speaking health coaches are also available to support, nurture, and equip users in achieving their health goals.

"Being the first company to provide an AI-powered MSK solution in Spanish goes beyond addressing a market gap; it guarantees access to a substantial segment of the U.S. MSK population. This underscores Kaia Health's commitment to health equity and ensures everyone can seamlessly access our innovative musculoskeletal platform anytime, anywhere," said Konstantin Mehl, Founder and CEO, Kaia Health.

About Kaia Health:

Kaia Health is the world's largest digital therapeutics company on a mission to empower millions of people to live their healthiest lives. Kaia Health partners with leading health plans, employers, and providers, covering nearly 80 million lives around the world. Our evidence-based treatments, covering a range of conditions, including MSK and COPD, are powered by proprietary AI, motion analysis technology, and clinical expertise. Kaia Health's programs are designed to work directly on your smartphone or tablet – delivering the most accessible, effective, and equitable experience available. Across 11 clinical trials, Kaia Health has demonstrated effectiveness and safety on par with traditional care with as much as 80% reduction in cost, as recognized by the Program Validation from the independent Validation Institute.

SOURCE Kaia Health