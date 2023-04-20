Kaia Health Named As Top Digital Therapeutics Company by AVIA Marketplace

New report honors the most innovative companies in the digital therapeutics space, recognizing Kaia Health's continued leadership in transforming care delivery

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaia Health announced today that it has been named as one of the Top Companies in Digital Therapeutics, and the only one named that is focused on musculoskeletal conditions, in the newest report by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace for innovative health systems and hospitals.

Kaia Health is proud to be names one of the top companies in digital therapeutics, and the only one focused on musculoskeletal conditions Kaia Health is the world's most widely available digital therapy for musculoskeletal conditions and for COPD

The Top Digital Therapeutics Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of digital therapeutics, the report helps define the digital therapeutics landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

"It is an honor to be named as one of the top companies in the digital therapeutics space", said Nigel Ohrenstein, President of Kaia Health. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of every Kaianeer. Our unwavering focus on the patient, clinical excellence and access to care is at the core of what makes Kaia one of the leading digital therapeutics companies in the world."

"As digital therapeutics continue to revolutionize patient care, we see an immense opportunity for health systems to harness the power of evidence-based, clinically validated solutions," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Our report not only showcases the leading players in this rapidly evolving landscape but also empowers healthcare organizations to better understand and adopt these groundbreaking technologies. By bridging the gap between traditional healthcare delivery and digital innovation, we aim to enhance patient outcomes and experiences, while also addressing the growing demands and challenges faced by healthcare providers today."

Kaia's digital musculoskeletal (MSK) program personalized and self-directed care anytime, anywhere through a digital app and care team. With just the camera on the smartphone, Kaia's advanced motion analysis technology provides real-time corrective feedback on body movements. The program addresses both physical and psychological aspects of pain through a curated care plan of exercises, relaxation modules, and educational content. Members also receive 1:1 support from licensed health coaches and board-certified physical therapists, who help them get started and stay motivated throughout the program.

About Kaia Health

Kaia Health is the world's largest digital therapeutics company on a mission to empower millions of people to live their healthiest lives. Our evidence-based treatments, covering a range of conditions, including musculoskeletal pain and COPD, are powered by proprietary motion analysis technology and clinical expertise. Kaia's programs need only a smartphone to deliver the most accessible, effective, and equitable experience for all. Eleven clinical trials have shown Kaia's effectiveness and safety to be as good as traditional care with up to 80% reduction in cost. Kaia Health is a member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) and is headquartered in NY and Munich. Kaia partners with leading health plans, employers, and providers, covering 60+ million lives around the world. Learn more at www.kaiahealth.com.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com.

