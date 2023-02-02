Kaia Health Named to the New York Digital Health 100 for Second Year in a Row

Exclusive list honors most exciting and innovative health startups in the New York region recognizing Kaia Health's continued leadership in Musculoskeletal Health

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaia Health today announced that it has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in the New York region. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list as part of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, a comprehensive analysis that takes an in-depth look at the data, trends and people that have propelled New York to become the capital of healthcare innovation.

Kaia Health delivers digital physical therapy using just the patient's phone, with the comfort of having a dedicated care team also available when needed Kaia Health is proud to be a New York Digital Health 100 Company

"We are delighted to be named to the Digital Health 100 for the second year in a row", said Nigel Ohrenstein, President of Kaia Health. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of every Kaianeer. Our unwavering focus on the patient, clinical excellence and access to care is at the core of what makes Kaia one of the leading digital therapeutics companies in the world."

"In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare," said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO, DHNY. "On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare."

Now in its 4th year, the DH100 had double the number of applicants compared to 2022. This list now counts 12 unicorns among its ranks; has 23 organizations that are led by female CEOs; and 37 of the companies on the list raised $1.6B in 2022.

Kaia's digital musculoskeletal (MSK) program personalized and self-directed care anytime, anywhere through a digital app and care team. With just the camera on the smartphone, Kaia's advanced motion analysis technology provides real-time corrective feedback on body movements. The program addresses both physical and psychological aspects of pain through a curated care plan of exercises, relaxation modules, and educational content. Members also receive 1:1 support from licensed health coaches and board-certified physical therapists, who help them get started and stay motivated throughout the program.

About Kaia Health

Kaia Health is the world's largest digital therapeutics company on a mission to empower millions of people to live their healthiest lives. Our evidence-based treatments, covering a range of conditions, including musculoskeletal pain and COPD, are powered by proprietary motion analysis technology and clinical expertise. No sensors or wearables are required, Kaia's programs need only a smartphone to deliver the most accessible, effective, and equitable experience for all. Eleven clinical trials have shown Kaia's effectiveness and safety to be as good as traditional care with up to 80% reduction in cost. Kaia Health is a member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) and is headquartered in NY and Munich. Kaia partners with leading health plans, employers, and providers, covering 60+ million lives around the world. Learn more at www.kaiahealth.com.

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers and providers driving New York's healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation, showcases the organizations and leaders curating the future of healthcare, and brings people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success. For more information, visit www.dhny.co.

