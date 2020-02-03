KAIGO Raising $3M to Invest in Personalized Nutrition Service Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIGO, the end-to-end nutrition platform that delivers dietitian-designed meals tailored to your body's individual health needs, has announced a $3M round of seed funding from angel investors including Mike Lee, Founder of MyFitnessPal, and Micromanagement Ventures (founded by former NBA commissioner David Stern). This investment will be used to build on the company's proprietary and patent-pending technology, furthering its mission of making truly individualized meals accessible no matter where you are.

KAIGO

KAIGO's mission is to make all the meals you eat personalized according to your body composition and health history wherever you go. Their team of 1,000 healthcare partners across the country and 25 partner dietitians create nutrition guides designed to help treat and prevent underlying health issues of their members. With 60% of Americans suffering from chronic illness (according to the CDC), KAIGO believes that diet and nutrition is a critical piece that's currently missing from the medical treatment puzzle.

"When a close family member began struggling with chronic illness, we tried so many medical treatments but nothing seemed to solve the issue," said Uzochukwu Chima, Founder of KAIGO. "What we realized was that his doctors weren't factoring food and diet into his treatment plan at all. Once we started seeing food as medicine and giving our family member what his body needed, only then did his health truly begin to improve."

Many people want to change their diet, but struggle with breaking addictive food patterns and forming healthy habits on their own. KAIGO's end-to-end nutrition platform includes a dietitian-guided nutrition program, daily food delivery and on-demand concierge support, uncomplicating healthy eating and helping to treat food addiction, ease allergies and sensitivities, alleviate chronic illnesses and encourage weight loss. KAIGO members have reported seeing life-changing health results, including the reversal of many chronic and mental health illnesses.

"Food has the ability to help heal and alleviate chronic illness, addiction and depression, but it's often not the go-to solution for treatment," said Dr. Boyan Hadjiev, KAIGO healthcare partner. "But by making food decisions that are designed to meet our body's specific needs, we can counteract the impact of processed foods and prevent medical issues from cropping up down the line."

KAIGO's personalized meal service is currently available in New York City and San Francisco, with plans to expand to Los Angeles and Washington, DC in 2020.

About KAIGO

Founded in 2014, KAIGO is the personalized nutrition and delivery service backed by technology and a concierge community of medical professionals, health and wellness experts, dietitians and chefs collaborating together to help you attain your optimal health and peak performance. We don't believe in one-size-fits-all diets and programs, so we combine dietitian-guided nutrition technology with hands-on hospitality to recommend and deliver the healthiest meals that you're sure to love - and completely personalized for you. KAIGO is currently available nationwide with delivery options specific to New York City and San Francisco - with Los Angeles and Washington DC launching soon. To learn more, visit www.KaigoCard.com

Inquiries:

Madeline@MBPConsultants.com

Related Files

KAIGO_Image1.jpg

KAIGO_Image2.jpeg

Related Images

company-logo.png

Company Logo

Related Links

Company Website

SOURCE KAIGO

Related Links

http://www.KaigoCard.com

