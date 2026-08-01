KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Celebrates 1st Anniversary: "All Fronts, All Awaken"

Dive into Main Story Chapter 14 and enjoy massive anniversary campaigns!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, today officially launched its 1st Anniversary celebration under the theme "All Fronts, All Awaken." The milestone update introduces Main Story Chapter 14: "Kaiju A Disaster: Final Showdown," setting the stage for the ultimate battle in New York. To celebrate, a mega campaign is underway featuring over 25,000 total Dimensional Crystals obtainable through anniversary events. The update also marks the debut of ★5 [Strike from the Kaiju Dimension] Kaiju No. 8, introducing the titular character's powerful new form. Additionally, a special "Kaiju No. 8 Day" livestream is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5 at 20:00 (JST) to unveil future content updates.

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

◆ All Fronts, All Awaken: KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME 1st Anniversary!

The KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME 1st Anniversary celebration starts today!

The main story finally reaches the ultimate showdown in New York. Facing the overwhelming Dimensional Identified Kaiju A, the "All Fronts, All Awaken" battle begins with the future of humanity hanging in the balance.

To celebrate the game's 1st Anniversary, a mega campaign is underway, distributing over 25,000 Dimensional Crystals through login bonuses and event rewards during the period.

▼ 1st Anniversary Special Site

https://kj8-thegame.com/1stanniversary/en

*The special site currently features the 1st Anniversary key visual and the link for the upcoming special livestream detailed below.

◆ Still the Strongest in Anime & Game! "Kaiju No. 8 Day" KAIJU NO. 8 Special Program Scheduled to Stream

A special "Kaiju No. 8 Day" program has been confirmed to stream on Wednesday, August 5 at 20:00 (JST)! The broadcast will unveil the latest updates for the 1st Anniversary of KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME. Don't miss out on even more upcoming content announcements for this milestone celebration!

▼ Stream URL

https://www.youtube.com/live/-yoaTiahG5U

◆ Main Story Chapter 14 – Kaiju A Disaster: Final Showdown

Main Story Chapter 14 – Kaiju A Disaster: Final Showdown is now available!

Having sealed the Dimensional Gates across the globe, the Japan Defense Force and the members of CLOZER finally converge on New York for the final showdown. However, Dimensional Identified Kaiju A has at last revealed its true form, driving them to the brink of despair with an unmeasurable fortitude and an infinite horde of spawning Yoju.

Meanwhile, Kafka Hibino faces a crisis that threatens his very existence. Having leapt into the rift between gates, massive transition energy ravages his body. To save him, Sagan Shinomiya steps alone into the rift, but...

Driven by the bonds of camaraderie, humanity ignites the signal for a counterattack. In the wake of this grueling defensive war, can they grasp hold of the future? The final battle against Kaiju A begins as the thrilling Main Story Chapter 14 opens.

◆ New ★5 Character [Strike from the Kaiju Dimension] Kaiju No. 8

★5 [Strike from the Kaiju Dimension] Kaiju No. 8 joins the battle in this update!

Transformed into a never-before-seen form, Kaiju No. 8 stands cloaked in an ominous purple aura. What is the true nature of this unknown power...?!

■ New ★5 Character

[Strike from the Kaiju Dimension] Kaiju No. 8

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [Strike from the Kaiju Dimension] Kaiju No. 8

https://youtu.be/MDnunp7-2XM

■ [Strike from the Kaiju Dimension] Kaiju No. 8 Character Art

◆ Pickup Gacha Rerun: Sagan Shinomiya

This Pickup Gacha features the following character and weapon:

■ ★5 Character

[Over Limit] Sagan Shinomiya (Optimal weapon type: Spear)

■ ★5 Weapon

Lc-Anorollal (Spear)

*For more details, please refer to the in-game announcement.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. While anticipation continues to build following the announcement of the Final Chapter's production, the original short animation Narumi's Week at Work is officially set to stream in Fall 2026, continuing to draw enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.