KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Returns to Los Angeles! Capture the Kaiju Code at Anime Expo 2026

Experience the interactive booth, claim exclusive merchandise, and witness the game's evolution—only at AX!

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last year's massive success, the world of Kaiju No. 8 is roaring back into Anime Expo 2026 as "KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME," co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, returns to North America's largest celebration of Japanese pop culture. From July 2 to July 5, fans are invited to the West Hall (Booth WH-1150) for an all-new, highly immersive booth experience.

Booth Concept: "CAPTURE THE KAIJU CODE"

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

This year's booth features an interactive, technology-driven scavenger hunt designed to let fans witness the game's evolution over the past year.

Interactive Booth Highlights

The "Kaiju Code" Hunt: Attendees will hunt for QR codes hidden across the booth's walls and floors. Scanning these codes triggers spectacular character evolution sequences on the giant monitor.

Attendees will hunt for QR codes hidden across the booth's walls and floors. Scanning these codes triggers spectacular character evolution sequences on the giant monitor. Exclusive Giveaways: Participants in the interactive hunt will receive a random, exclusive rubber strap featuring chibi-style designs of the game's beloved characters.

Participants in the interactive hunt will receive a random, exclusive rubber strap featuring chibi-style designs of the game's beloved characters. In-Game Rewards: Players will also have the chance to score limited serial codes to redeem Dimensional Crystals (in-game currency).

Don't miss your chance to witness the evolution of the Defense Force!

Event Details

Event: Anime Expo 2026

Dates: Thursday, July 2 – Sunday, July 5, 2026

Location: Los Angeles Convention Center

Booth: West Hall WH-1150

About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. While anticipation continues to build following the announcement of the Final Chapter's production, the original short animation Narumi's Week at Work is officially set to stream in Fall 2026, continuing to draw enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.