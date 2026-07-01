KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME: Summer's Here! ★5 Kikoru Shinomiya in "Swimsuit Suit" debuts with Special Event and 1,500+ Dimensional Crystal Rewards!

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, today announced the arrival of the summer update featuring ★5 [Waterside Respite] Kikoru Shinomiya, clad in the new "Swimsuit Suit." Her arrival headlines the new Special Event, "Sparkling Splash Performance Test," in which the suit's "swimsuit power" is put to the test. Players can dive into this refreshing summer story to earn over 1,500 Dimensional Crystals through missions and challenges.

◆ Special Event [Sparkling Splash Performance Test]

◆ Special Event [Sparkling Splash Performance Test is now available

As a relentless heat wave grips Japan, genius scientist Suited introduces her latest creation: specialized gear for aquatic combat, codenamed the "Swimsuit Suit." Following a selection test, Mina Ashiro and Kikoru Shinomiya are chosen to head to a local water park for data collection. But just as they prepare to begin testing in the pools, a sudden emergency catches them off guard.

What is the true potential of the mysterious "swimsuit power" sealed within this new gear? Clad in Swimsuit Suits, their scorching summer begins now!

In this Special Event, you can earn:

Over 1,500 Dimensional Crystals

An in-game Home background

...as well as other rewards!

*For more details, please refer to the in-game announcement.

◆ New ★5 Character [Waterside Respite] Kikoru Shinomiya

★5 [Waterside Respite] Kikoru Shinomiya joins the battle in this update!

Kikoru is chosen as a tester for Suited's newly developed CLOZER suit for aquatic operations, a.k.a. the Swimsuit Suit.

It's time to see what this gear is capable of!

■ New ★5 Character

[Waterside Respite] Kikoru Shinomiya (Optimal weapon type: Ax)

■ New ★5 Weapon

Ax-Allycs (Ax)

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [Waterside Respite] Kikoru Shinomiya

https://youtu.be/iyvEeNlxehs

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. While anticipation continues to build following the announcement of the Final Chapter's production, the original short animation Narumi's Week at Work is officially set to stream in Fall 2026, continuing to draw enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.