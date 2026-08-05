KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Unveils Massive Updates in "Kaiju No. 8 Day" Livestream

Long-awaited Reno Ichikawa (D-Numbers 6) & Kikoru Shinomiya (Numbers 4) confirmed

alongside 8 major events for the 1st Anniversary!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following today's "Kaiju No. 8 Day" livestream, KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, unveiled major upcoming updates to further elevate the ongoing 1st Anniversary celebration. Headlining the announcements is the playable debut of ★5 [The Reigning King of Kaiju] Reno Ichikawa (Dimensional Numbers Weapon 6) on August 10, followed by ★5 [The Valkyrie's Successor] Kikoru Shinomiya (Numbers Weapon 4) on August 20. The livestream also detailed the upcoming 8 major in-game events, upcoming new content, and a "Special Program mini" livestream scheduled for August 30. Additionally, the broadcast showcased the new "Narumi's Week at Work" trailer and announced the Defense Force Boot Camp in Tachikawa.

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

During today's "Still the Strongest in Anime & Game! 'Kaiju No. 8 Day' Special Program," major updates were revealed to take the KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME 1st Anniversary celebration to the next level.

The broadcast featured the long-awaited announcement of Reno Ichikawa's first new unit in nearly a year, alongside Kikoru Shinomiya equipped with Numbers 4—an iconic form eagerly anticipated by fans of both the original manga and the anime. The program also unveiled the full lineup of 8 major events and a wealth of upcoming game updates.

For those who missed the stream or want to rewatch the announcements, the full archive is available below:

▼ Special Program Archive URL

https://www.youtube.com/live/-yoaTiahG5U

◆ New ★5 Character [The Reigning King of Kaiju] Reno Ichikawa

★5 [The Reigning King of Kaiju] Reno Ichikawa, equipped with Dimensional Numbers Weapon 6, joins the battle on August 10!

The special energy emitted from its four tails boosts allies' capabilities. It is a power truly befitting the King of Kaiju.

■ New ★5 Character

[The Reigning King of Kaiju] Reno Ichikawa (Optimal weapon type: Assault Rifle)

■ New ★5 Weapon

AR-Okzorom (Assault Rifle)

◆ New ★5 Character [The Valkyrie's Successor] Kikoru Shinomiya

★5 [The Valkyrie's Successor] Kikoru Shinomiya, equipped with Numbers Weapon 4, joins the battle on August 20!

Originally worn by Kikoru's mother, Hikari Shinomiya, Numbers Weapon 4 allows Kikoru to take to the skies and dominate the battlefield like a true Valkyrie.

■ New ★5 Character

[The Valkyrie's Successor] Kikoru Shinomiya (Optimal weapon type: Ax)

■ New ★5 Weapon

Ax-Freyja (Ax)

◆ 1st Anniversary: 8 Major Events

In addition to new Fierce Battle Area stages, a non-stop wave of battle events is coming soon! A brand-new battle mode is also set to launch during the second half of the 1st Anniversary celebration. Watch the stream archive for all the details!

▼ Special Program Archive URL

https://www.youtube.com/live/-yoaTiahG5U

◆ KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Special Program mini

The "Special Program mini" will air live on the official KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME YouTube channel on Sunday, August 30 at 8:00 PM JST (UTC+9). This broadcast will share even more exciting details that couldn't fit into the "Kaiju No. 8 Day" stream.

*The stream URL will be announced on official social media channels at a later date.

◆ Kaiju No. 8 Anime: Original Short Animation "Narumi's Week at Work" Trailer Released

The trailer for the Kaiju No. 8 original short animation "Narumi's Week at Work" has been released!

This is a story of the not-so-peaceful work week of Gen Narumi, Japan Defense Force's strongest man. In addition to showing sides of Narumi never seen in the main anime series, characters who have had limited screen time so far will also be taking action!

"Narumi's Week at Work" will run for four episodes, streaming every Saturday at 8:00 PM JST (UTC+9) starting September 5 on the official TOHO animation YouTube channel and other platforms.

▼Trailer URL

https://youtu.be/TMdcTkYVVVk

◆ Kaiju No. 8 Anime: Key Visual Revealed for Defense Force Boot Camp in Tachikawa

The main key visual has been unveiled for the anime's solo live event, Defense Force Boot Camp in Tachikawa, taking place on October 24, 2026! Moving away from their usual Defense Force suits, the characters are featured in a rare visual styled in cozy autumn attire.

The event will feature one-of-a-kind segments exclusive to this stage, including live dubbing, an original live recitation drama, and special "Boot Camp" activities! The second round of advance ticket lottery applications is open now.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME





Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.





Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.





Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.





Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.





Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®





Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French





Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)





Copyright Notice: © JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA



© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/





Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN





Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN





App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839





Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game





Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. While anticipation continues to build following the announcement of the Final Chapter's production, the four-episode original short anime Narumi's Week at Work is officially set to stream every Saturday at 8:00 PM JST starting September 5, 2026, continuing to draw a huge global response.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.