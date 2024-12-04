KAIKEN ULTRA MALBEC 2021 AMONG THE WORLD MOST EXCITING WINES

Kaiken Ultra Malbec Shines as the Best Argentine Wine on Wine Spectator's Top 100 List

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiken, one of Argentina's most reputable wineries, recently recognized as the "New World Producer of the Year" by the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) competition is thrilled to announce that one its flagship wines, Kaiken Ultra Malbec 2021 , has been named the #30 wine in this year's list of the Wine Spectator Top 100 Most Exciting Wines of 2024.

This remarkable Malbec represents the pinnacle of Argentine winemaking. Not only does it earn the honor of being the highest-ranked Argentine wine on this year's list, but it also captures the spirit of Kaiken's relentless pursuit of excellence.

Crafted with precision and passion, Kaiken Ultra Malbec 2021 embodies the unique characteristics of some of Mendoza's most celebrated high-altitude vineyards: Los Chacayes, Altamira, and Gualtallary. These subregions of the Uco Valley sit at elevations ranging from 1,200 to 1,600 meters (3,937–5,250 feet) above sea level, providing an exceptional climate and terroir that shape the wine's complexity, balance, and vibrancy.

Kaiken Ultra Malbec 2021 is more than just a wine; it is a story of craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation that celebrates Argentina's growing legacy on the global wine stage.

"Receiving this mention reinforces the position Argentine Malbec has achieved on the international stage, establishing Argentina as a renowned wine-producing region and highlighting our ability to craft wines that rival the world's leading production areas", says General Manager and Chief Winemaker Gustavo Hörmann. "This recognition contributes to consolidating that position and demonstrates the consistency and excellence that characterize Argentine wine, Kaiken Ultra Malbec is a wine with a defined personality that embodies Kaiken's style, with a philosophy centered on capturing the unique essence of the Argentine terroir".

Wine Spectator's Top 100 wines were chosen from over 10,500 wines reviewed in blind tastings by the magazine's editors. The selections are based on four key criteria: quality (as determined by score), value (as determined by price), availability (based on the number of cases produced or imported into the U.S.), and the "X-factor"—a compelling story and excitement behind the wine.

Kaiken Ultra Malbec 2021 - 92 PTS

There's an alluring, wild quality to this red, with chaparral and mountain herb notes up front. In contrast, olive, peppercorn and fresh leather accents chime in to join the concentrated core of plum and berry flavors, which lengthen nicely around fresh acidity before finishing smooth, with a lingering herbal element. Drink now through 2040. 40,000 cases made, 7,000 cases imported. —AR

With vineyards in the most reputable regions of Argentina, from Salta to Patagonia, Kaiken wines faithfully express the terroir they come from, and are widely recognized for their quality. Kaiken's philosophy has always produced premium wines with a particular concern for the environment. They promote a sustainable culture at every stage of the winemaking process, ensuring that their footprint on the earth contributes to conservation and permanent care. Each sustainability certification earned reflects this commitment.

"We have a long way ahead of us, but we're guided by the premise to raise the bar even higher in terms of winemaking and terroir quality while keeping in mind our challenge to reach new consumers and relying on our key pillars: excellence in winemaking, respect for nature, and strong relationships with our community," says Hörmann.

About Kaiken

In 2000, Aurelio Montes, winemaker and founding partner of Viña Montes in Chile, visited Mendoza and was captivated by its people, culture, terroir, viticulture, and the opportunity to learn and contribute his experience, foreseeing the great potential of the area and Argentine vineyards.

After several exploratory trips, Bodega Kaiken was established in 2002. Like the caiquen (wild geese) that fly over Patagonia between Argentina and Chile, Montes decided to cross the Andes Mountains with a firm purpose: to produce great wines by combining the exceptional conditions of the Mendoza region with the work and talent of Argentine professionals.

Bodega Kaiken is located at Vistalba and is equipped with advanced technology. All of its products are made from grapes grown in vineyards situated in the best wine-producing areas of Mendoza (such as Vistalba, Agrelo, and Los Chacayes in the Uco Valley), Salta (Cafayate), and Añelo (Neuquén).

Their wines are known for their fresh and modern style, making them very drinkable while maintaining complexity and balance. Kaiken's diverse range of wines offers a wine for every palate and occasion. The ten tiers—Boulder, Kaiken Mai, Luxury, Obertura, Aventura, Disobedience, Nude, Ultra, Indómito, and Kaiken Estate—along with their sparkling wines, Kaiken Extra Brut and Brut Rosé, reflect their commitment to quality and diversity.

Kaiken wines are present in almost 70 countries worldwide, breaking down geographical barriers and captivating consumers drawn to attention to detail and captivating stories.

About Wine Spectator

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site ( WineSpectator.com ), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

Wine Spectator's Top 100 list has been an annual highlight since 1988, showcasing the best of wine from the past year, wineries worth watching in the future, and the producers and wines that Wine Spectator's editors are most enthusiastic about.

The full list can be found online at top100.wine spectator.com and will be featured in the magazine's December 31st issue.

