Kaila Vallee Promoted to President of Rainstorm Direct

PORTLAND, Ore., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainstorm Direct, a division of Rain, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kaila Vallee to President. In this role, Kaila will continue to oversee the Rainstorm Direct division, which specializes in performance marketing in Converged TV (connected TV (CTV), linear TV and YouTube) as well as direct response TV (DRTV).

Rainstorm Direct, a division of Rain, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kaila Vallee to President.

Kaila has been with Rainstorm Direct (formerly MMSI) since 2013 and brings over 17 years of strategic marketing, performance media, direct sales and product life cycle experience. Under her leadership, Rainstorm Direct has seen consistent growth, with a 14% increase in billings year-over-year for the past five years, during which she also successfully executed the Rainstorm Direct rebrand. Kaila has overseen cross-channel marketing campaigns for several top retailers and companies including CVS, Lume, Harry's, Ethos, Mutual of Omaha, ClearCaptions, VSP and Adaptive Health making her a true champion of growth.

"Kaila's strategic vision and relentless focus on delivering results for our clients have been instrumental to Rainstorm Direct's success," said Jane Crisan, CEO of Rain. "This promotion recognizes her exceptional leadership and the direction she provided in bringing the agency from a per inquiry (PI) advertising shop to a full performance Converged TV agency."

In this role, Kaila will continue to oversee all aspects of Rainstorm Direct's operations, focusing on strategic growth, while aiding clients and guiding internal teams to exceed goals as efficiently as possible. She oversees the team in all phases of campaign development from audience targeting and strategic planning, to campaign launch, through post-measurement optimization and success. She will work closely with Rainstorm Direct leadership to maintain operational efficiencies.

"I'm thrilled to take on this expanded role and continue building on Rainstorm Direct's momentum," said Kaila Vallee, President of Rainstorm Direct. "Our team is deeply committed to innovation and growth, and I look forward to leading us into the next chapter."

About Rainstorm Direct

Rainstorm Direct is a performance-focused TV media agency that delivers transformational growth for clients. With 40 years of industry expertise, the agency specializes in DRTV and CTV as a proven, cost-effective way for brands to reach large audiences and turn their investment into leads and sales. Clients include Lume, ClearCaptions, DealDash, Harry's, Adaptive Health, Mando and USAA. For more information, visit rainstormdirect.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Beatrice Livioco

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Rainstorm Direct