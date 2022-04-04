Kailo Comes Out With Flex Model After Raising $174K in Crowdfunding

SANDY, Utah, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Relief Technologies LLC., maker of the Kailo Pain Patch, is coming out with Flex—a companion model to the existing patch—that's more flexible, comfortable, and affordable than its predecessor.

Kailo Flex™ - Intro Video Kailo Flex Image Kailo Flex - Yoga

Kailo Labs started a campaign on Indiegogo by aiming for $20,000 in funding. This campaign met its goal after a mere 45 minutes—and has since made 874% of its goal—totaling more than $174,000 in contributions, with more than 3,100 backers. They are now sold out on most of the early bird perks but still have some perks available that offers up to 30% discount, which can be viewed here.

Kailo FLEX is designed to relieve your pain in seconds. From stress-induced headaches, repetitive motion injuries common in remote work settings, and arthritic pain that might hold you back from living your best life, Flex is here to help. "Our team is thrilled to launch the Kailo Flex campaign because we've received requests from our customers for a softer, more flexible Kailo and the Kailo flex offers that," stated Founder, Stuart Fetzer.

With the FLEX model, you'll be able to experience the same drug-free, easy-to-use Kailo patches in a new form that can keep up with your active lifestyle.

"At 17, I was hit head-on by a drunk driver, changing my life. Lots of broken bones, severe injuries, metal in my body, and years of pain…Guess what?!?! IT WORKED!!!! It took a little while to figure out where to best place it. But then.... RELIEF! I have found relief from my shoulder, neck, hand, arm, hip, and back pain. Not a cure, but relief. I can now wake up in the morning not feeling sore, stiff, and in pain. It has helped my quality of life. Finally, some RELIEF. It WORKS. It's weird, I know." – Liza Burdette.

According to Innovation & Tech Today, a leading site for news at the intersection of technology and science, the Kailo Pain Patch is one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Products . The pain patches have gained notoriety and popularity among consumers ranging from young adults to older adults and everyone in between.

About Pain Relief Technologies, LLC:

Kailo, based in Sandy, Utah uses innovative technologies to reduce pain without drugs. The Kailo Pain Patch is long lasting, reusable, doesn't interact or interfere with other drugs or medications, is fast-acting and clinically proven. Their first revolutionary product raised over $1.9 million on Indiegogo which was launched in 2019, with more than 13,000 backers.

Media Contact

Stuart Fetzer

Chief Executive Officer

8012448808

[email protected]

www.gokailo.com

SOURCE Pain Relief Technologies, LLC