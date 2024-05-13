KAILO Nutrition and Supermodel Ellie Gonsalves Unveil "Anxious Girl Elixir" In New Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign

In its first U.S. campaign, the Australian elevated beauty and wellness ingestible brand places a spotlight on the gut-mind axis during May's Mental Health Awareness Month just ahead of Mental Health Action Day .

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an innovative move designed to spotlight the often-overlooked connection between gut health and mental well-being, KAILO Nutrition is proud to announce its U.S. debut and partnership with supermodel, wellness advocate, and now, Global KAILO Ambassador – Ellie Gonsalves – for Mental Health Awareness Month this May. Together, they are launching a campaign that emphasizes the critical link between the gut and the mind, an integral aspect of KAILO's brand philosophy and product development.

Ellie Gonsalves holds the KAILO #AnxiousGirlElixir

According to NIH around 95% of the body's serotonin (one of the key "happy hormones" that impacts mood, sleep, and digestion) is created in the gut. Central to this campaign is the introduction of the #AnxiousGirlElixir, an exclusive recipe created in collaboration with new ambassador Ellie Gonsalves alongside KAILO's expert health practitioners and naturopaths to highlight the new "Feel Well" product. This elixir is not only designed to nourish the body and mind, but also to educate the public on the importance of the gut-mind connection. Crafted from ingredients like L-glutamine, Magnesium Glycinate, and Chamomile – known for their mood-enhancing and gut-health benefits – the elixir aims to provide a delicious, natural way to support mental wellness and physical wellbeing, from the inside out.

Recipe:

1 scoop KAILO "Feel Well" 12 oz cold alkaline water 2 sprigs of mint leaf ½ cup of ice



Directions: Combine one-level scoop of "Feel Well" with alkaline water, whisk vigorously, add mint sprigs and ice. Drink on an empty stomach first thing in the morning for best results.

"Understanding the connection between what we eat and how we feel mentally is a game-changer in the world of wellness," states Ellie Gonsalves. "I'm so proud to partner with KAILO, a brand that truly understands and leverages this connection to help people feel their best. The 'Anxious Girl Elixir' is more than just a drink; it's a statement about taking control of our mental health through mindful nutrition."

KAILO is at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge scientific research into their product offerings, emphasizing the synergy between gut health and mental well-being. "Our entry into the U.S. market and collaboration with Ellie Gonsalves during Mental Health Awareness Month, just ahead of Mental Health Action Day is a pivotal step towards demystifying the gut-mind axis for the general public and solidifying KAILO as a leader within the wellness space," says Kristy Morris, Co-Founder of KAILO. "We're dedicated to providing products that not only support optimal physical health, but also foster mental wellness, and this campaign is a testament to that commitment."

Throughout the month of May, KAILO and Ellie Gonsalves will engage in a series of initiatives designed to educate and inspire. These will include interactive social media campaigns, educational content, and exclusive events aimed at raising awareness about the significance of gut health in maintaining mental wellness.

Join KAILO in celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month by creating the "Anxious Girl Elixir" using #AnxiousGirlElixir #Kailo #MentalHealthAction. Find the elixir kit, recipe, and information on how to participate here as well as mental health resources here .

KAILO Nutrition is available instore and online at Neiman Marcus, Amazon and on Kailo.com.au from $89.00-$129.99

Campaign imagery can be found here

KAILO Nutrition: Since launching KAILO Medispa in 2018, KAILO has set a new benchmark for world-class beauty, health and wellness treatments as Australia's #1 luxury wellness destination, and #1 luxury wellness brand. Inspired by medispa client feedback KAILO Nutrition was born in 2022 – offering a range of nutrient-dense yet delicious beauty & wellness super-blend supplements with critical macro and micro nutrients, vitamins, minerals, collagen and traditional herbs. Thoughtfully crafted to target key pillars of well-being, KAILO Nutrition products were formulated alongside a team of highly qualified wellness professionals and leading health practitioners, with long-lasting results at the forefront of the brand's mission.

About the Founders: Kath Merlo and Kristy Morris are the Founders of KAILO, Australia's #1 luxury wellness destination based in Brisbane, Australia. KAILO began with the opening of its award-winning flagship Medispa in Brisbane's premier lifestyle and fashion precinct of James Street, located in the iconic Calile Hotel. KAILO has now expanded to include luxury wellness products and events, positioning it as Australia's leading elevated luxury wellness brand. With an extensive business background across a number of private and public enterprises, and inspired by the latest innovations, with particular interest in the United States and European markets, Kath and Kristy shared a vision to create a unique, holistic space to address a gap in the Australian wellness market.

For more information visit www.KAILO.com.au or follow @KAILO_aus

Media contact: For media inquiries email [email protected]

SOURCE KAILO