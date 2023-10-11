Kain Capital-Backed PERA Hires Jenifer Stevie as CFO

Regional Hospice Provider Bolsters C-Suite in Preparation for Continued Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PERA Holdings ("PERA" or "the Company"), a national manager of mid-sized regional hospice and palliative care providers, today announced it has appointed Jenifer Stevie as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Stevie is the Company's second C-Suite hire in 2023, following Julia Rosen, who recently joined as Chief Information Officer. PERA is a portfolio company of Kain Capital, a New York-based private equity firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies. Both executives were sourced through Kain's proprietary network of industry contacts.

PERA is comprised of a team of lifetime professional hospice providers and managers committed to best practices in clinical care and hospice administration. The Company's mission is to provide the highest quality experience for patients and families facing end-of-life care, while minimizing the administrative burdens and supporting growth for providers and owners. PERA currently runs operations in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

"Jenifer is an important addition to the PERA team," said Kris Stice, CEO of PERA. "Her financial acumen, honed over twenty years of progressive experience in client service, startups, and corporate and global environments, will be an asset as we scale our business to move into new markets."

Before joining PERA, Ms. Stevie was CFO of several divisions of Fresenius Medical Care North America, where she focused on SaaS, value-based care, and diversified healthcare services. She was responsible for incubating several of Fresenius' start-up initiatives within their corporate umbrella. She began her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers as Senior Manager of Assurance and Business Advisory Services. Ms. Stevie is an alumna of the University of Kentucky, with both a master's and bachelor's degree in accounting.

"We are thrilled to see Jenifer bring her skills to PERA," said Kunal Kain, Founder and Managing Partner at Kain Capital and Co-Chairman of PERA Holdings. "Her financial experience and familiarity with the healthcare environment will enable her to instill the discipline and capabilities required to enable our hospice operations to evolve into value-based care. We are proud to support PERA and its team as it enters its next phase of growth."

About PERA Holdings

PERA (www.perahospice.com) acquires well-run, mid-sized local and regional hospice providers whose owners are seeking capital, advanced technology capabilities, compliance and regulatory support, and additional management resources to enhance and grow their offerings. With its 2022 acquisition of Hospice Care of America (HCA), PERA now operates seven hospice and palliative care licenses across Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. PERA places a premium on providing a personal touch across the board, treating patients, families, employees, and volunteers with empathy and compassion.

About Kain Capital LLC

Kain Capital is a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services and information technology companies. The firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs seeking additional capital, technology capability and resources to enhance and grow their existing services. Kain Capital does not utilize debt in its investments so that capital can be focused on maximizing growth and the quality of services to patients. More information about Kain Capital can be found at www.kaincap.com

Contact:

Lambert

Joanne Lessner, [email protected] , 212-222-7436

Caroline Luz, [email protected] , 203-570-6462

SOURCE Kain Capital LLC