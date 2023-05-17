Kain Capital Hires Idan Eidlman as Vice President

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kain Capital LLC , a leading private equity firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies, today announced that Idan Eidlman has joined the firm as Vice President.

Mr. Eidlman was previously an investor and manager of a $5 billion portfolio at Israeli insurance provider The Phoenix Insurance Company, where he led investments in direct deals and funds in various industries, including healthcare and tech. While there, he helped establish the company's long-term PE and general investment strategy and became a Board member/observer at a diverse group of companies. Mr. Eidlman graduated from Ben Gurion University with B.A in Economics and Management and holds an MBA from Bar Ilan University.

"We're delighted to welcome Idan as the newest member of our team," said Kunal Kain, Founder and Managing Partner at Kain Capital. "His skills in market research, identifying trends, and sourcing deals, combined with his experience in managing the PE and direct deal investment process, will be invaluable as we navigate the ever-evolving healthcare landscape."

"I am excited to join Kain Capital," said Mr. Eidlman. "I look forward to the challenge of moving to a new city and concentrating in a vital, growing industry where Kain has a proven track record of success and a sustainable long-term strategy."

About Kain Capital LLC

Kain Capital is a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services and information technology companies. The firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs seeking additional capital, technology capability and resources to enhance and grow their existing services. Kain Capital does not utilize debt in its investments so that capital can be focused on maximizing growth and the quality of services to patients. More information about Kain Capital can be found at www.kaincap.com

Contact:

Lambert

Joanne Lessner, [email protected] , 212-222-7436

Caroline Luz, [email protected] , 616-258-5778

Kain Capital

Harry Zirinsky, Head of Business Development

[email protected]

SOURCE Kain Capital LLC