Kain Capital Hires Solomon Eskinazi as General Counsel

Accomplished healthcare and technology-focused lawyer and operating executive brought on to manage Kain's growth and support investments

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kain Capital LLC , a leading private equity firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies, today announced that Solomon Eskinazi has joined the firm as General Counsel. Mr. Eskinazi will lead the firm's legal function, providing legal and strategic advice on transactions, fund activity, litigation, and regulatory compliance, and will support Kain's portfolio companies in their legal matters.

Mr. Eskinazi's relationship with Kain began in 2020 when he became General Counsel and EVP of Strategy and Corporate Development for Excelsior Medical and spearheaded Excelsior's merger with Rendr, a Kain portfolio company. Previously, he was an attorney for both Kirkland & Ellis and Cooley, leading M&A transactions for private equity firms and providing general counsel services to early-stage healthcare and technology companies. He began his career in finance and consulting at firms including Goldman Sachs and Bain. Mr. Eskinazi holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, an MBA from Wharton, and a B.S. in commerce from the University of Virginia.

"We are delighted to welcome Solomon as our new General Counsel. He brings leadership, strategic vision and deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, which will be instrumental in navigating the complex legal and regulatory environment while capitalizing on emerging opportunities," said Steven Yecies, Managing Partner at Kain Capital. "Solomon's wealth of experience in corporate transactions, healthcare law and value-based care will be an invaluable asset as we continue to grow our investment portfolio."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the talented team at Kain Capital," said Mr. Eskinazi. "I look forward to leveraging my legal expertise to support Kain's investment activities and portfolio companies. Kain's commitment to innovation and driving positive change in healthcare resonates deeply with my own values, and I'm eager to roll up my sleeves and contribute to the firm's continued success."

About Kain Capital LLC

Kain Capital is a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services and information technology companies. The firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs seeking additional capital, technology capability and resources to enhance and grow their existing services. Kain Capital does not utilize debt in its investments so that capital can be focused on maximizing growth and the quality of services to patients. More information about Kain Capital can be found at www.kaincap.com

