Kain Capital Launches Kain Analytics

Dedicated in-house team designs and implements automation and AI solutions that bring better measurement tools and efficiency to healthcare services companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kain Capital LLC , ("Kain" or "the Company"), a private equity firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies, today announced the formation of a subsidiary, Kain Analytics, to advance tech, data and workflow automation for companies in the healthcare ecosystem.

Led by Kain's Chief Technology Officer Ashish Gupta, the Kain Analytics team includes world-class engineering and leadership talent who honed their experience at companies like Google, D.E. Shaw and ChenMed. Director of Data Analytics Gilberto Izquierdo brings 10 years of experience steering organizations towards advanced analytics and effective data management. Associate Director of Data Chenghao Guo combines his extensive healthcare and hospitality industry experience with a specialty in value-based care (VBC) data analysis and utilization management. Data Scientist Xi Zheng rounds out the team, performing data analysis with machine learning and cutting-edge computer science best practices.

Kain Analytics takes a hands-on approach to formulating and implementing complex technological, data and AI systems by providing senior engineers and data scientists who collaborate directly with operating companies. With expertise in both value-based care and complex software systems, the Kain Analytics team creates solutions like automating VBC systems and constructing intelligent dashboards that deliver real-time analytics reflecting a company's clinical care, delivery protocols and patient outcomes. This allows companies to measure productivity and operational efficiency in order to optimize decision-making.

"Value-based care is very tech-intensive and requires a considerable amount of data automation and analytics, yet most companies still rely on manual data entry into Excel spreadsheets," said Gupta. "By setting up our companies with real-time automation, Kain Analytics addresses care gaps, increases preventive interventions, tracks progression of chronic illness, and ensures correct coding of medical procedures. Intelligent data automation helps providers operate successfully in VBC/risk environments, and we implement that at point-of-care, which we believe ensures better patient outcomes."

By developing centralized technologies and services, Kain Analytics provides scalable solutions across multiple companies, eliminating the need for bespoke tools for each entity, and ensuring consistency and excellence in implementation. Intelligent dashboards allow risk stratification at the population level, rather than the individual level, and the centralization and automation of data ensures that companies deliver faster, better care at scale.

"Every business is dealing with financial health, growth, and operational efficiency measures. These are common themes," said Kunal Kain, Founder and Managing Partner of Kain Capital. "Our projects range from process improvements to groundbreaking start-up initiatives, and the formation of Kain Analytics is the next step in our transformation of healthcare delivery."

To learn more, please visit www.kaincap.com/kain-analytics or https://blog.kaincap.com.

About Kain Capital LLC Kain Capital is a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services and information technology companies. The firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs seeking additional capital, technology capability and resources to enhance and grow their existing services. Kain Capital does not utilize debt in its investments so that capital can be focused on maximizing growth and the quality of services to patients. More information about Kain Capital can be found at www.kaincap.com

