Kain Capital Welcomes Ashish Gupta as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kain Capital LLC , a leading private equity firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies, today announced that Ashish Gupta has joined the firm as Chief Technology Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Gupta will lead innovation in AI and machine learning, cloud computing and data analytics to streamline practices for tech-focused healthcare portfolio companies.

A computer scientist and tech innovator, Mr. Gupta led the machine learning team for Google's Smart Ads Bidding and Optimization for six years, launching multiple products and models for boosting ad effectiveness and revenue. He led initiatives at quantitative hedge fund D.E. Shaw ($60B+ hedge fund), where he designed and developed advanced systems for hedging, market making and electronic trading. More recently, he co-founded and was the CEO of VC startup Polymer Search, which brings AI-based data intelligence to data-driven sales and marketing teams. Mr. Gupta holds a PhD in Computer Science from Northwestern University and completed his undergraduate work in computer science at IIT Delhi. He is a published author and researcher in the field of distributed computer networks and large-scale performance.

"We are delighted to welcome Ashish to the Kain team," said Steven Yecies, Managing Partner at Kain Capital. "His ingenuity in designing systems for measurement, optimization and prediction have enormous promise for healthcare applications. Ashish will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand the tech capabilities of the value-based care providers in our portfolio."

"I'm excited to bring my commitment to facilitating data accessibility to Kain Capital," said Mr. Gupta. "Tech-enablement is an important component of value-based care, and I look forward to working with Kain and its portfolio companies to create and customize systems that will allow for the most efficient delivery of necessary services."

