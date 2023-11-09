Kain Capital Welcomes Ashish Gupta as Chief Technology Officer

News provided by

Kain Capital LLC

09 Nov, 2023, 07:05 ET

Strengthens Healthcare Tech Capabilities for Value-Based Care Investor

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kain Capital LLC, a leading private equity firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies, today announced that Ashish Gupta has joined the firm as Chief Technology Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Gupta will lead innovation in AI and machine learning, cloud computing and data analytics to streamline practices for tech-focused healthcare portfolio companies.

A computer scientist and tech innovator, Mr. Gupta led the machine learning team for Google's Smart Ads Bidding and Optimization for six years, launching multiple products and models for boosting ad effectiveness and revenue. He led initiatives at quantitative hedge fund D.E. Shaw ($60B+ hedge fund), where he designed and developed advanced systems for hedging, market making and electronic trading. More recently, he co-founded and was the CEO of VC startup Polymer Search, which brings AI-based data intelligence to data-driven sales and marketing teams. Mr. Gupta holds a PhD in Computer Science from Northwestern University and completed his undergraduate work in computer science at IIT Delhi. He is a published author and researcher in the field of distributed computer networks and large-scale performance.

"We are delighted to welcome Ashish to the Kain team," said Steven Yecies, Managing Partner at Kain Capital. "His ingenuity in designing systems for measurement, optimization and prediction have enormous promise for healthcare applications. Ashish will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand the tech capabilities of the value-based care providers in our portfolio."

"I'm excited to bring my commitment to facilitating data accessibility to Kain Capital," said Mr. Gupta. "Tech-enablement is an important component of value-based care, and I look forward to working with Kain and its portfolio companies to create and customize systems that will allow for the most efficient delivery of necessary services."

About Kain Capital LLC 
Kain Capital is a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services and information technology companies. The firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs seeking additional capital, technology capability and resources to enhance and grow their existing services. Kain Capital does not utilize debt in its investments so that capital can be focused on maximizing growth and the quality of services to patients. More information about Kain Capital can be found at www.kaincap.com

Contact:

Lambert
Joanne Lessner, [email protected], 212-222-7436
Caroline Luz, [email protected], 203-570-6462

Kain Capital
Harry Zirinsky, Head of Business Development
[email protected]

SOURCE Kain Capital LLC

Also from this source

Kain Capital-Backed PERA Hires Jenifer Stevie as CFO

PERA Holdings ("PERA" or "the Company"), a national manager of mid-sized regional hospice and palliative care providers, today announced it has...

Kain Capital Hires Idan Eidlman as Vice President

Kain Capital LLC, a leading private equity firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies, today announced that Idan...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.