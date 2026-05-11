Kainam Unveils Mirador: An AI-Powered Application Builder Turning Industry Expertise Into Scalable Business Applications

MIAMI, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kainam, the AI-native Augmented Performance Management platform, today announced the launch of Mirador, a breakthrough AI-powered application builder designed to help organizations transform industry expertise into fully functional business applications—without the need for specialized data engineering or data science teams.

Introducing Mirador by Kainam, the AI-powered application builder transforming business expertise into scalable, production-ready applications. Speed Speed Build production-ready applications directly from a conversation with KAI, Kainam’s AI-native virtual assistant. Describe your business needs in plain language, Mirador transforms them into intelligent, real-time applications powered by your data.

As organizations accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence, data platforms, and performance management solutions, a growing gap has emerged: traditional application development remains too slow, too costly, and highly dependent on scarce technical resources. At the same time, business teams are under increasing pressure to operationalize data, deliver real-time insights, and drive measurable outcomes.

Mirador directly addresses these challenges by enabling organizations to build, deploy, and scale AI-native applications at unprecedented speed—accelerating true Velocity to Value.

"Mirador represents a fundamental shift in how organizations operationalize their intellectual property," said Justin Gillespie, Founder and CEO of Kainam. "By unifying industry frameworks within our AI-native platform, we're giving teams the ability to engineer outcomes—not just analyze them."

A Unified AI-Native Platform for Augmented Application Development

Mirador integrates proprietary Industry IP with the Kainam platform to deliver a powerful, graphical, and highly intuitive interface that empowers organizations.

Unlike traditional approaches, Mirador is natively embedded within Kainam's unified AI architecture—ensuring that applications are built directly on top of live data, real-time analytics, and predictive intelligence.

Within this architecture, Mirador operates as part of a system of AI-native engines that work together seamlessly across data, analytics, and planning—eliminating fragmentation and enabling real-time execution.

With Mirador, organizations can move from concept to production-ready application in a fraction of the time required by legacy development approaches—eliminating friction between data, insights, and execution.

The platform introduces a new era of enterprise AI capabilities, including:

No-code application generation

Real-time analytics and decision intelligence

Intelligent performance monitoring

AI-powered planning and forecasting

By democratizing AI development, Mirador enables organizations to accelerate innovation, empower teams, and scale performance management across critical business functions—including finance, FP&A, operations, sales, and supply chain.

From Data to Action: Prototype to Production in Days

Mirador is purpose-built for organizations that want to move beyond dashboards and static reporting. Integrated with Kainam's AI-native platform and its underlying engines—KIMBALL, MONZA, and SENNA—it eliminates the traditional "integration tax," enabling data, analytics, planning, and AI to operate natively and in real time on top of enterprise data. It enables teams to embed intelligence directly into workflows, automate complex processes, and create applications that continuously learn and adapt.

Key use cases include dynamic planning tools, operational control towers, intelligent forecasting applications, and decision-support systems that connect strategy with execution in real time.

By transforming data into actionable applications, Mirador helps organizations increase agility, improve predictability, and drive consistent business performance.

"Our goal is simple: to empower teams with the tools they need to achieve Velocity to Value, moving from concept to business impact in record time," said Louis Litrenta, Vice President of Sales at Kainam. "Mirador is what makes that possible."

"Give Us a Paragraph, We'll Give You Back an App"

With Mirador, the path from concept to working software is radically compressed. From a single paragraph describing a business need, Mirador can generate a prototype application in an hour. With a few iterations and an organization's data, Kainam's structured onboarding takes that prototype to a production-ready, fully customized application tailored to the company's industry, workflows, and KPIs in a matter of weeks. What previously required months of development cycles, multiple vendors, and dedicated engineering teams now happens within a single unified, AI-native platform delivering Velocity to Value.

The Shift Toward AI-Native Applications

As advances in artificial intelligence continue to reshape enterprise software, a clear shift is emerging: organizations are moving away from generic software toward building highly customized, AI-powered applications tailored to their own data and processes.

Despite this momentum, most organizations still struggle to deliver these capabilities at scale, often relying on fragmented tools, experimental pilots, or complex development cycles.

In contrast, Mirador is natively embedded within Kainam's AI-native platform, enabling organizations to design, build, and deploy fully tailored applications directly from their data—within a unified environment powered by interconnected engines that operate in real time.

Availability

Mirador is currently available to select partners and clients, with broader availability expected later this year. Organizations interested in early access, partnerships, or product demonstrations can contact Kainam at https://kainam.ai/mirador

About Kainam

Kainam is the AI-native Augmented Performance Management platform that enables organizations to unify data, automate decision-making, and build intelligent business applications.

The platform is powered by a set of AI-native engines:

KIMBALL , which structures and prepares enterprise data

, which structures and prepares enterprise data MONZA , which delivers real-time analytics and multidimensional modeling

, which delivers real-time analytics and multidimensional modeling SENNA , which enables predictive planning and scenario simulation

, which enables predictive planning and scenario simulation Mirador, which allows organizations to build AI-native applications directly from their data

Together, these engines form a unified, end-to-end architecture that connects data, analytics, and execution—allowing organizations to move beyond fragmented tools and static reporting.

By combining advanced data engineering, real-time analytics, and AI-driven planning capabilities, Kainam empowers enterprises to build scalable, decision-ready applications and achieve measurable business outcomes—at true Velocity to Value.

Contact: https://kainam.ai

SOURCE Kainam, Inc.