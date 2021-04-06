KaiNexus Announces UMass Memorial Health Care as Newest Enterprise Continuous Improvement Software Customer

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KaiNexus ( www.kainexus.com ), the leading continuous improvement software company, announced today that UMass Memorial Health Care, the largest health care system in Central Massachusetts, has selected KaiNexus as their continuous improvement platform. With this partnership, UMass Memorial Health Care will use KaiNexus to power and manage their Idea System, Innovation Station.

"We are thrilled to support UMass Memorial in their journey to empower every single person to improve the quality of care their patients receive," said Greg Jacobson, KaiNexus CEO and Co-Founder. "KaiNexus is going to unite everyone around innovation. We can't wait to see the impact of this partnership."

Innovation Station brings the UMass Memorial Huddle Process to a digital platform that promotes teamwork and enhances visibility, scaling improvement activities across the organization. People will learn from and adopt the ideas shared by others around the UMass Memorial system, regardless of where or when they work. In this way, the entire organization will overcome barriers to collaboration and work together to drive widespread innovation.

"We're excited to partner with KaiNexus for Innovation Station. It has tracking tools, built-in reminders, a user-friendly search function, and easy access to resources our 14,000 employees might need for our Idea System. We chose Innovation Station to help move our current Idea System forward and give us greater connectivity," said Eric Dickson, MD, President and CEO of UMass Memorial Health Care.

About KaiNexus

KaiNexus ( www.kainexus.com ) is a rapidly growing software company with offices in Austin, Texas, and Dallas, Texas. KaiNexus empowers leading organizations in every industry to engage more people in improvement for an accelerated rate of change and maximum impact. With software that provides unprecedented visibility and standardization, KaiNexus is revolutionizing how the world captures, implements, measures, and spreads improvement at scale.

SOURCE KaiNexus

Related Links

https://www.kainexus.com

