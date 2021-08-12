Kainos Capital Acquires Muenster Milling, Family-Owned Pet Food and Ingredient Manufacturer

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kainos Capital, a private equity firm specializing in acquiring and managing food and consumer businesses, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Mitch and Chad Felderhoff to acquire their family business, Muenster Milling ("Muenster"), a fourth-generation pet food and ingredient manufacturer based in Texas.

Andrew Rosen, Managing Partner of Kainos, said, "We are excited to add Muenster to the Kainos portfolio of companies and to partner with owners Mitch and Chad to build a broader platform in the pet food and ingredient space. We believe Muenster has a powerful value proposition to pet owners seeking clean-label, high-protein and convenient pet food and treats. The Kainos team has been investing behind these themes for many years, and we plan to leverage the Kainos Operations Team to expand and further professionalize Muenster's manufacturing capabilities."

"We were introduced to the Felderhoff brothers through our industry relationships and have always appreciated Muenster's reputation as a first-rate operator with products that truly meet the needs of today's pet owners," added Kevin Elliott, Partner of Kainos. "Through this proprietary transaction we are honored to be a part of the next phase of growth for this fast-growing and innovative pet food manufacturing and branded business."

Mitch Felderhoff said, "We are excited to partner with the team at Kainos Capital, which has been consistently successful in supporting family-founded, growing businesses with their operational expertise, consumer knowledge, and industry relationships with retailers and distributors." Chad Felderhoff added, "It is very important to us that Kainos values and appreciates the culture that our family has built at Muenster Milling since 1932. Their operational capabilities will be invaluable as we scale the business and add capacity for future growth."

Jeff Moredock, Principal at Kainos, added, "Muenster is an outstanding company with a strong commitment to innovation and quality. We look forward to implementing the Kainos Change Capital strategy together with the Muenster team."

About Muenster Milling

Muenster Milling is a 4th-generation, family-owned pet food and ingredients manufacturer located in Muenster, Texas. Since 1932, Muenster has built lasting, impactful relationships with farmers, suppliers, customers, communities, and animals. Muenster specializes in making innovative, freeze-dried and extruded dog food, cat food, and horse feed with a focus on high quality ingredients to provide healthy options for pet owners to feed their pets. For more information, visit www.muenstermilling.com/.

About Kainos Capital

Kainos Capital is a middle market private equity firm with an exclusive focus on the food and consumer products sectors. The Kainos team has extensive investment and operating experience in the industry, having invested over $3 billion of equity in more than 75 transactions with a total transaction value in excess of $12 billion. The firm's strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of growing and strategically relevant food and consumer businesses that trade buyers would like to acquire. For more information, visit Kainos Capital's website at www.kainoscapital.com.

Contact:

Mark Semer / Sam Fisher

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

[email protected]

SOURCE Kainos Capital