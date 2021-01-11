Kainos Capital Announces Addition of Alex Stanek to Operations Team

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kainos Capital, a private equity firm specializing in acquiring and managing food and consumer businesses, today announced that Alex Stanek has joined the firm as a senior associate of supply chain, further expanding its operations management capabilities.

Andrew Rosen, Managing Partner of Kainos, said: "We are excited to officially welcome Alex to the Kainos team. We have worked with Alex over the past several years as an outside consultant and she has been a great resource in our efforts to drive efficiencies throughout our portfolio company supply chains. Alex will work directly with Kim Homa, our Director of Supply Chain and long-time member of the Kainos Operations Team. Our Operations Team plays a critical role in Kainos' investment strategy, and the active management of our portfolio company supply chains not only results in significant profit improvement opportunities but greater reliability, especially in the current pandemic environment."

Ms. Homa said: "Alex is a trusted partner to management teams and suppliers and will help execute our strategic purchasing initiatives and implementation of supply chain best practices across the portfolio. We look forward to her joining the Kainos Operations Team and believe she will be a great addition to the Kainos culture."

Ms. Stanek was previously a project manager at USC Consulting Group where she oversaw internal and client project teams' supply chain and spend management practices with a focus on food and consumer businesses.

About Kainos Capital

Kainos Capital is a middle market private equity firm with an exclusive focus on the food and consumer products sectors. The Kainos team has extensive investment and operating experience in the industry, having invested over $2 billion of equity in more than 70 transactions with a total transaction value in excess of $10 billion. The firm's strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of growing and strategically relevant food and consumer businesses that trade buyers would like to acquire. For more information, visit Kainos Capital's website at www.kainoscapital.com.

Contact: Mark Semer

Kekst CNC

(917) 439-3507

SOURCE Kainos Capital

Related Links

http://www.kainoscapital.com

