Kainos Capital Announces New Senior Associates

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kainos Capital ("Kainos"), a food and consumer-focused private equity firm, today announced that Catherine Anne Prideaux, Christina Wang and John Hudgens were promoted from Associate to Senior Associate, effective August 1.

Andrew Rosen, Managing Partner, said "The professionals on the Kainos investment team are critical to the firm's ability to drive growth and value across the Kainos portfolio. Since joining the firm in 2018, Catherine Anne, Christina and John have demonstrated exceptional work ethic and technical development as private equity professionals. We are excited to recognize their contributions not only to the execution of our investment strategy, but also to the culture of our firm." Rosen added, "Despite the pandemic environment, we continue to build and develop strong talent in both our investing and operating capabilities."

About Kainos Capital

Kainos Capital is a middle market private equity firm with an exclusive focus on the food and consumer products sectors. The Kainos team has extensive investment and operating experience in the industry, having invested over $2 billion of equity in more than 70 transactions with a total transaction value in excess of $10 billion. The firm's strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of growing and strategically relevant food and consumer businesses that trade buyers would like to acquire. For more information, visit Kainos Capital's website at www.kainoscapital.com

Contact:

Mark Semer

Kekst CNC

(917) 439-3507

SOURCE Kainos Capital

Related Links

http://www.kainoscapital.com

