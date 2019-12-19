Kainos Capital Promotes Jeff Moredock to Principal and Julie Sanders to Director

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kainos Capital ("Kainos"), a leading food and consumer-focused private equity firm, today announced that Jeff Moredock has been promoted to Principal and Julie Sanders has been promoted to Director.

"Jeff was one of our first Vice Presidents when he joined us in 2017 and has made exceptional contributions to our investment process while also demonstrating strong leadership within our firm and with a number of our portfolio companies such as Slim Fast, Kettle Cuisine, and Olde Thompson," said Andrew Rosen, Managing Partner. "Julie has been a valuable member of our team for several years in the areas of investor relations and business development. She has been the driving force behind our ESG initiatives, including the formation of a committee to drive ESG deeper into the portfolio. We are very proud to recognize the accomplishments of Jeff and Julie with these well-deserved promotions. Not only are they extraordinarily talented individuals, but they also are great stewards of the character and culture of our firm. They will certainly continue to play significant roles in the future growth of Kainos."

Mr. Moredock, as a Principal, will lead the execution and management of investments and help direct oversight of portfolio companies. Prior to joining Kainos in 2017 as Vice President, Jeff was a Vice President at CenterOak Partners and an Associate at Brazos Partners. He began his career as an investment banker with Deutsche Bank's M&A Group in New York. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School where he graduated with distinction, and a BA in economics and history, magna cum laude, from Vanderbilt University.

As a Director, Ms. Sanders will lead the firm's investor relations activities and continue to be involved in marketing, business development, and deal sourcing efforts. She also leads the firm's ESG initiatives and is actively involved in recruiting activities. Prior to joining Kainos in 2017, Ms. Sanders served as a member of the Consumer and Corporate Officers' practices at Russell Reynolds Associates. Previously, Ms. Sanders served as a management accountant at Oak Hill Advisors, and she began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in the Assurance Practice. She received a BS in business administration from Washington and Lee University, as well as a master's in accountancy from the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce.

About Kainos Capital

Kainos Capital is a middle market private equity firm with an exclusive focus on the food and consumer products sectors. The Kainos team has extensive investment and operating experience in the industry, having invested over $2 billion of equity in more than 70 transactions with a total transaction value in excess of $10 billion. The firm's strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of growing and strategically relevant food and consumer businesses that trade buyers would like to acquire. For more information, visit Kainos Capital's website at www.kainoscapital.com.

