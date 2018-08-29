Kairoi Residential Announces Two New Executive Vice Presidents

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kairoi Residential, a vertically integrated multifamily firm with apartment communities in Texas and Colorado, today announced the promotions of Tammy Freiling and Kari Warren to Executive Vice President (EVP) positions, effective immediately.

"We are very proud to announce the promotions of Kari and Tammy as they share the oversight of our property management platform. They are both intelligent leaders who are highly motivated by continuous improvement and growth. We are excited to see them excel at their new roles and are confident they will be well received by our associates, clients, and partners." said Michael Lynd, Jr., Kairoi's CEO.

Tammy Freiling was named Executive Vice President - Shared Services and Kari Warren was named Executive Vice President - Property Operations. These two leaders will be responsible for the day-to-day corporate oversight of Kairoi's property management teams and support groups to ensure delivery of best-in-class property management service to investors, development partners, and management clients.

In her role as EVP - Shared Services, Tammy will continue to lead the accounting and finance function as well as provide oversight of Kairoi's legal, human resources, and technology departments. Tammy has over 20 years of accounting and management experience and is a certified public accountant. Prior to working for Kairoi, she worked for USAA, multiple property management/real estate investment entities, and the international accounting firm Ernst & Young. Tammy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Professional Accounting degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

As EVP - Property Operations, Kari Warren will have overall responsibility for the Company's strategic initiatives and property operations as well as marketing, training, construction services, and revenue management. Kari brings over 20 years' experience in the multifamily industry with leadership roles in operational strategy, business development, marketing, branding, and training. Prior to joining Kairoi, she served as EVP of Operations for Anyone Home and as an executive with both BRE Properties (An Essex Company) and AvalonBay, Inc. Kari holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Relations from Texas A&M University.

Kairoi Residential is a premier, vertically integrated, multifamily investment, development, and property management company headquartered in San Antonio with offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Houston. Since 2002, the partnership has transacted on $4.25 billion across 50,000 multifamily units in many cities and states around the country. The word "Kairoi" (pronounced KI-ROY) represents moments in time where opportunities are seized. Everything we do – every day and in every service line – is about creating and capturing opportunities for our residents, our clients, and our investors.

