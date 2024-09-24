Kairos Partners with Engrain to Visualize Water Risk Mitigation in Multifamily

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kairos , a leader in advanced water risk mitigation technology, is excited to announce its partnership with Engrain , integrating its maps as a feature in its device management dashboard. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the multifamily housing industry, providing property owners, operators, managers, and facilities teams with an innovative, visual tool to combat water damage.

With Engrain's Unit Map technology embedded into the Kairos portal, operators can now visualize real-time threats on an interactive property map. This integration offers a comprehensive data visualization solution to identify water-related issues sooner, not only in the unit where the leak took place but also in adjacent apartments and common areas.

"By teaming up, we're delivering a stronger and more user-friendly solution for our clients, enabling them to anticipate, manage, and reduce the risks of water damage and uncover hidden operational challenges," said Davin Gastwirth, Chief Growth Officer at Kairos.

Key Benefits of the Kairos and Engrain Integration:

Visual Monitoring : The new map view in Kairos' device management dashboard provides a clear and detailed visualization of the entire property, making it easier to quickly identify and address potential leak sources.

: The new map view in Kairos' device management dashboard provides a clear and detailed visualization of the entire property, making it easier to quickly identify and address potential leak sources. Real-Time Alerts : Advanced wireless sensors and smart water meters deliver immediate notifications on the map of any detected leaks, enabling swift action to prevent damage.

: Advanced wireless sensors and smart water meters deliver immediate notifications on the map of any detected leaks, enabling swift action to prevent damage. User-Friendly Interface: Both Kairos and Engrain prioritize user experience, ensuring the platform is accessible and easy to navigate for all users, from property managers to maintenance staff.

Kairos' cutting-edge risk mitigation system is designed specifically for the multifamily housing industry, equipping properties with the best tools to prevent and manage water-related issues. The integration with Engrain's Unit Map further enhances this capability, providing a seamless and intuitive experience for users.

"Kairos has beautifully integrated Unit Map exactly how we envisioned the technology would be used, to visualize water sensor data throughout a multifamily asset," said Brent Steiner, Engrain's CEO. "Property owners and managers using Kairos will immediately realize amplified value by being able to quickly identify trends and issues, which will undoubtedly save time and expense. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Kairos team."

About Kairos: Kairos is a leading provider of water risk mitigation solutions, dedicated to helping property owners and managers protect their investments and ensure the safety of their residents. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, Kairos offers real-time monitoring and alerts for water-related issues, enabling proactive management and prevention of water damage.

About Engrain: Engrain is transforming the way people find, lease, and manage property. Its leading products are SightMap, an interactive property map platform, and TouchTour, a dynamic onsite showcase, and Asset Intelligence, a map-based data visualization tool. Engrain's advanced integrations and proprietary mapping technology offer solutions for any real estate technology stack.

