Kaiser Associates' Healthcare Practice is Now Kx Advisors

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of consistent year-over-year increases in business and to signal its ongoing commitment to, and investment in, its Healthcare Practice, Kaiser Associates is pleased to announce the launch of Kx Advisors. Kx Advisors is a healthcare strategy consultancy dedicated to helping achieve critical business growth goals in partnership with its clients in Pharma, Biotech, Medical Device, and Health IT.

The organization will be co-led by Dan O'Neill and Bob Serrano, Senior Vice Presidents who have been with Kaiser Associates for a combined twenty years. The existing Kaiser Associates Healthcare team will now operate as Kx Advisors where they will continue to deliver data-driven growth strategy with the same focus on client service. The business also plans to add additional headcount and build on recent investments in data assets and reporting capabilities.

Kaiser Associates will continue to grow and invest in its six practice areas outside of healthcare. In addition, Kaiser Associates will support Kx Advisors with core corporate support functions. "The dedication and expertise of our Healthcare Practice team will ensure the ongoing success of Kx Advisors," said Lisa Pryor, Managing Director. "We look forward to our ongoing partnership with Kx and supporting their continued success."

The new consultancy is already operating under the Kx Advisors name at the Washington D.C., London, and Hong Kong offices and maintains an online presence at KxAdvisors.com. For more information contact info@kxadvisors.com.

About Kx Advisors

For more than 30 years, Kx Advisors (operating as Kaiser Associates' Healthcare Practice) has provided strategy consulting services to help healthcare executives achieve critical business growth goals. With a highly collaborative approach, they have developed pragmatic solutions for leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, health IT, and digital health clients, with data-driven insights to give those clients the tools to compete and win across the healthcare industry.

About Kaiser Associates

Founded in 1981, Kaiser Associates is a leading global consulting firm with a simple yet powerful mission: to help executives make more informed strategic and operational decisions by incorporating external insight and analysis. With 4 offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Kaiser Associates is a preferred thought partner to the world's most admired corporations, private equity firms, and government entities—helping them turn their most difficult challenges into game-changing growth and productivity opportunities.

Kaiser Associates will continue to serve clients in six practice areas: Consumer Goods & Retail; Financial Services & Payments; Industrial Goods & Services; Private Equity/M&A; Public Sector; and TMT.

