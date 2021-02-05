Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Hospitals 2020 financial results

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, and their respective subsidiaries (KFHP/H) reported 2020 annual financial results, demonstrating stable performance during the pandemic. Total operating revenues for 2020 were $88.7 billion, compared to $84.5 billion in 2019. Total operating expenses were $86.5 billion, compared to $81.8 billion in the prior year. Operating income was $2.2 billion, or 2.5% of operating revenues, compared to $2.7 billion in 2019, or 3.2%.

"Our 2020 year-end results reflect the strength of our integrated model amid the unparalleled challenges of fighting COVID-19. In each stage of the pandemic, Kaiser Permanente's dedicated employees did an outstanding job delivering virtual and in-person care while also providing COVID-19 prevention, testing, treatment, and vaccination," said chairman and chief executive officer Greg A. Adams. "As part of our mission, we found innovative ways to provide high-quality, affordable care to our members and communities equitably and safely while protecting our health care workers."

Investment performance during the year resulted in total other income and expense of $4.1 billion in 2020, compared to $4.7 billion in 2019. This total, combined with operating income, resulted in net income for 2020 of $6.4 billion, compared to $7.4 billion in 2019. Capital spending totaled $4.0 billion, compared to $3.5 billion spent the year prior. As of December 31, 2020, the Kaiser Permanente network included 723 medical offices, 39 owned and operated hospitals, and 56 retail and employee clinics.

Membership

Kaiser Permanente membership as of December 31, 2020, was 12.4 million, an annual increase of nearly 110,000 members. Overall membership remained stable because of efforts on the part of government, employers, and Kaiser Permanente to help people maintain health benefits during this period of crisis. During 2020, the national unemployment rate climbed to a high of 14.8% in April and remained high throughout the year compared to prior years.

"Our unique model of care and coverage enabled our members to maintain continuity of health care coverage and remain with their established care providers despite job loss, income reduction, business closures, and the economic downturn driven by the global pandemic," said executive vice president and chief financial officer Kathy Lancaster.

Kaiser Permanente COVID-19 response

In 2020, Kaiser Permanente made investments in people, facilities, equipment, supplies, and virtual technologies, including increasing inpatient capacity, acquiring additional equipment, and expanding testing capabilities to address COVID-19 needs.

Highlights include:

Cared for almost 600,000 patients with COVID-19

Delivered inpatient care to nearly 33,000 patients with COVID-19

Administered 4.8 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests

Distributed more than 43,000 household prevention kits containing masks, sanitizer, disposable gloves, and other items to lower the risk of in-home transmission of COVID-19 when a household member tests positive

Leveraging virtual care

Kaiser Permanente's longtime commitment to investing in technology allowed for a rapid ramp-up to meet significantly increased telehealth and remote care needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Kaiser Permanente provided more than 31 million telehealth visits (scheduled telephone and video visits), enhancing care while providing increased safety and convenience for its members. In addition, Kaiser Permanente completed nearly 4.6 million

e-visits. Members visited the kp.org member portal and mobile app more than 423 million times for activities such as sending secure messages to clinicians, viewing lab results, and filling 42 million prescriptions.

Improving community health

Community health efforts in 2020 focused on expanding health care access in communities with a particular focus on addressing health inequities and COVID-19 relief. In total Kaiser Permanente spent $3.6 billion on Community Health programs.

2020 and 2019 annual financial summary

($ in millions) 2020 2019 Total operating revenues $88,726 $84,538 Total operating expenses $86,509 $81,806 Operating income $2,217 $2,732 Operating margin 2.5% 3.2% Total other income and expense $4,136 $4,704 Net income $6,353 $7,436 Capital spending $4,007 $3,451

