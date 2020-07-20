Kaiser Partner Wins Two Awards from World Finance Magazine

LONDON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Partner Privatbank has been awarded Liechtenstein's Best Private Bank, 2020, while Kaiser Partner Wealth Advisors has been named the country's Best Multi-Client Family Office, 2020, by World Finance magazine.

The awards recognise Kaiser Partner's long-standing commitment to its clients' personal values. All too often, when planning for long-term wealth preservation, wealth advisors treat the values of founders or family members as an afterthought. However, as a leading family-owned wealth advisory group, Kaiser Partner has shown that it understands the importance retaining family values for future generations and ensuring that these are integrated into every investment decision.

One way the bank does this is through value-based investing as well as responsible investing, which Kaiser Partner has specialised in since 2009. Using a comprehensive checklist, the bank identifies the issues that are most important to the client, as well as the sectors they are unwilling to invest in. These standards are then closely monitored with a screening service for ESG business involvement.

"Whether it's in the underlying structure of foundations, the investment strategies or a philanthropic project, asset management can reflect personal values in countless individualised ways," Benedikt Kaiser, Executive Board Member, Kaiser Partner Wealth Advisors and Family Office, explained in an article for World Finance. "Now more than ever, investors and asset managers have the unique opportunity to use this dynamic and reciprocal process to innovate and give a personal slant to financial, local and global interests."

Kaiser Partner features in the latest edition of World Finance, available in print, on tablet and online now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44-(0)-20-7553-4177

[email protected]

SOURCE World News Media