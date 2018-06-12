Kaiser Permanente Again Tops Annual Consumer Loyalty Study

Kaiser Permanente joins satisfaction leaders in other industries, including Amazon.com, Costco, Apple, JetBlue, Ritz Carlton, Vanguard and USAA. The scores in the NICE Satmetrix study are based on survey responses from more than 62,000 U.S. consumers nationwide who rated their experience with the primary brands they use.

When sharing their interactions with Kaiser Permanente health plans, consumers gave the organization high ratings when asked questions such as, "How likely is it that you would recommend Kaiser Permanente to a friend or colleague?"

"We are extremely proud that our members across the nation have recognized Kaiser Permanente as a health plan they can trust for high quality service year after year," said Arthur M. Southam, MD, executive vice president, Health Plan Operations for Kaiser Permanente. "The dedicated people of Kaiser Permanente, and our unique model that provides coordinated care and coverage, help us deliver an industry-leading consumer experience. We are sharply focused on continued improvement."

The Net Promoter Score, or NPS, ranges from negative-100 to 100 and is based on customers' likelihood to recommend the company's product or service in the sector being rated. NPS is calculated by subtracting the percentage of customers who are "Detractors," rating 6 or lower, from the percentage of customers who are "Promoters," rating the company 9 or 10 on a 0-10-point scale.

This NICE Satmetrix consumer loyalty ranking is the most recent in a string of accolades for quality and service Kaiser Permanente hospitals and health plans earned in the past year:

For the sixth year in a row, all Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plans were ranked or rated highest (or tied for the highest) in the areas they serve by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

For the eighth year in a row, Kaiser Permanente earned the Pharmacy Quality Alliance's Excellence in Quality Award for high achievement in medication safety and appropriate use.

For the ninth consecutive year, Kaiser Permanente's hospitals were recognized as a "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

