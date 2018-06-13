Kaiser Permanente and Emory Healthcare Announce New Collaboration for Integrated Care

In announcing their formal agreement, the two organizations underscore their shared values in quality, innovation, education, affordability and service. Building on each other's strengths, Kaiser Permanente and Emory will expand and improve their renowned capabilities in population health management, ambulatory and hospital care, research and academics, and improving the health of the communities they serve.

"The long-term benefits of this collaboration will serve as a national model for other health systems and extend beyond our two organizations," says Jonathan S. Lewin, CEO of Emory Healthcare and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs of Emory University. "Patients and communities far beyond Georgia will benefit from the transformation in care, affordability, research, prevention and health outcomes that will come from this initiative. Emory and Kaiser Permanente share closely aligned missions to serve our communities and bring together the best of academic scholarship, research and patient- and family-centered care."

The two organizations, including their physician and clinical leadership, will also work to improve community health, address health care disparities, make health care more affordable, and enhance education for skilled and compassionate health care professionals. The agreement commits both organizations to create an integrated care and coverage model for Kaiser Permanente members at Emory University Hospital Midtown and Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital. In anticipation of this agreement, Kaiser Permanente has provided a capital contribution toward expansion of both hospitals to accommodate the new and existing patients while maintaining outstanding quality, service and access.

"This unique collaboration will combine the highly complementary strengths of Kaiser Permanente and Emory Healthcare, both of which have rich histories in medical excellence, exceptional service, research and quality," says Jim Simpson, Georgia President, Kaiser Permanente. "Our joint focus will be to create a premier, integrated care and coverage model committed to improving health and affordability for our members, and better addressing health disparities, while working collaboratively to increase the number of people and communities who benefit from what our organizations can accomplish together."

"Our physician groups view one another with the highest respect and look forward to learning and collaborating together," says Mary Wilson, MD, Executive Medical Director and President of The Southeast Permanente Medical Group, Inc. "We are aligned in our values and mission to deliver the highest quality care while honoring the unique needs of our patients. I am excited to partner on our inpatient model of care, as well as leverage our mutual research capabilities to further impact the practice of medicine. Together we will transform the care and quality we deliver to the patients we serve."

Highlights of the agreement include:

The collaboration will include development of infrastructure and joint capacity planning, and the implementation of collaborative processes on physician staffing, enhanced technology, care coordination, active engagement of patients and families, and ongoing evaluation of performance measures.

The Southeast Permanente Medical Group (TSPMG) physicians, who care for Kaiser Permanente members, will treat their patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown and Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital. These physicians will oversee their members' care experience with active engagement of Kaiser Permanente's care managers and with support from Emory providers.

Emory Healthcare will continue its existing relationships with all of its affiliated health plans and will continue to serve their members and all existing patients without a change in service or access.

Both organizations anticipate caring for Kaiser Permanente members at Emory University Hospital Midtown and Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital in October 2018. Throughout the next several months of implementing the agreement, Kaiser Permanente will focus on ensuring its patients continue to receive seamless, high-quality, affordable care.

About Emory Healthcare:

Emory Healthcare, with more than 17,000 employees and seven hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. Emory Healthcare has $3.3 billion in annual net revenue and provides $73.5 million in charity care. System-wide, it has 2,046 licensed patient beds, over 2,000 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties and serves metro Atlanta with 200 locations. Emory Healthcare is the only health system in Georgia with three Magnet-designated hospitals for nursing excellence, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital. Emory's Winship Cancer Institute is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Georgia. Emory Healthcare's core purpose is: "To serve humanity by improving health through integration of education, discovery and health care." For more information, visit www.emoryhealthcare.org.

About Kaiser Permanente:

Kaiser Permanente is committed to shaping the future of health care and is recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of its members and the communities it serves. Care is focused on members' total health and is guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of health care providers. Expert and caring medical staff are supported by industry-leading technology and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the art delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Nationally, Kaiser Permanente serves more than 12.2 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia and operates 39 hospitals and more than 680 medical office buildings. As Georgia's largest non-profit health plan, Kaiser Permanente has 375,00 members in 28 counties in metro Atlanta and found counties near Athens. For more information, visit kp.org/Georgia.

