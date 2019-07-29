Kaiser Permanente Appoints Prat Vemana First Chief Digital Officer

"We've made tremendous investments in building our digital platforms and creating greater access for our members. Now we are taking it to the next level by focusing on digital experiences that change the way transactions and services are delivered," said Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson . "Prat is the perfect choice to help lead and guide the future of our digital health and wellness ecosystem that will provide our members with meaningful experiences and empower them to live more healthy years."

"We are excited to welcome Prat to Kaiser Permanente," said Kaiser Permanente Executive Vice President and CIO Richard (Dick) Daniels. "With his proven track record of delivering consumer-focused digital experiences, Prat will help Kaiser Permanente achieve its future vision and goals by advancing our digital strategy."

As chief digital officer, Vemana will report to Dick Daniels, EVP and CIO, with joint accountability to Bernard J. Tyson, chairman and CEO. Vemana will lead cross-functional teams across Kaiser Permanente to transform a full range of online and mobile interactions and digital experiences for its more than 12 million members, patients, and customers, as well as digital tools and processes for its workforce.

Vemana has a wealth of experience in delivering large-scale, enterprisewide digital solutions and experiences. Vemana is currently chief product and experience officer at The Home Depot, where he is responsible for a consumer-centric vision and strategy that enhances user experience across the company. Vemana also held leadership roles at Staples, Inc., and Informed Clinical Sciences Corporation.

Vemana holds a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering from the University of Madras and a master's in business administration in global leadership and innovation from MIT's Sloan School of Management. He will join Kaiser Permanente on August 12, 2019.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.3 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. https://about.kaiserpermanente.org

