Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine appoints Dr. John L. Dalrymple as new Dean and CEO

Accomplished physician, medical school educator, and women's-health expert will lead medical school into the future

PASADENA, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine (KPSOM) announced the appointment of physician, educator, and women's health expert John L. Dalrymple, MD, as the school's new Dean and CEO after an extensive national search. Dr. Dalrymple brings a wealth of academic leadership and teaching experience, respected expertise as a practicing physician, a proven record of delivering quality medical education and a commitment to advancing equitable healthcare. Dr. Dalrymple will begin his service as Dean and CEO on July 1, 2024.

Dr. Dalrymple currently serves as the senior associate dean for Medical Education at Harvard Medical School. He holds the Ellen and Melvin Gordon Professorship in Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology and Medical Education as well as executive vice chair and vice chair for faculty development and faculty affairs within the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

"Dr. Dalrymple's dedication to championing inclusivity and diversity in medical education and the health profession will inspire and empower our faculty, staff, and students to continue shaping the future of medical education and healthcare delivery," said Holly Humphrey, MD, chair of the KPSOM board of directors. "His appointment marks an exciting chapter in the history of the school, and we are confident that Dr. Dalrymple will lead us in making a profound impact on the communities we serve. Together, we will ensure that our school remains at the forefront of innovation, equity, compassionate care, and excellence in medical education."

"I am deeply honored and immensely humbled to become part of this innovative, vibrant, and forward-thinking school and world-class healthcare organization. I am eager to join such a dedicated and diverse faculty, staff, and student body who will continue to shape the future of medicine and medical education and will ultimately impact the health and well-being of communities far and wide," said Dr. Dalrymple. "What an exciting time to be joining the Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine, after the inaugural class graduates and the school looks to the future and the many promises, challenges, and opportunities that lie ahead."

As the first senior associate dean for medical education, Dalrymple oversaw the establishment of Harvard Medical School's Office of Medical Education, following the consolidation of the offices of Educational Quality Improvement and Curriculum Services. Prior to that, he led the formation of the school's Office of Educational Quality Improvement. Dr. Dalrymple also served on the leadership team at the then newly formed University of Texas, Austin, Dell Medical School as the assistant dean for clinical integration working with faculty and staff to develop the school's new curriculum.

Dr. Dalrymple's first faculty appointment was at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine, where he practiced gynecologic oncology for more than 12 years and began working in medical education as a clerkship director and as the director of curriculum affairs in the Office of Medical Education.

Nationally, Dr. Dalrymple has been a key leader with the Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics (APGO), serving on the Board of Directors and currently as APGO president. His scholarly interests include OBGYN education, clinical and surgical skills training, professional identity formation, and assessment, and he publishes and speaks nationally in these areas. He has also won numerous teaching awards at each of the schools where he has served on the faculty in both the University of Texas and University of California Health Systems.

Dr. Dalrymple earned his bachelor's degree with high honors from the University of Texas at Austin, his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital and his fellowship in gynecologic oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Dalrymple replaces Founding Dean and CEO Mark Schuster, MD, PhD, who last year announced he would step down at the end of June 2024 after the school's inaugural class graduates. Dr. Schuster will remain a professor in health systems science at KPSOM with a primary research focus.

About the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine

Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine is devoted first and foremost to offering an outstanding, forward-thinking medical education. Its curriculum is built on the three pillars of Biomedical Science, Clinical Science, and Health Systems Science. Students think broadly about the ways care can be more effective for everyone and learn how to advocate for better health in homes, school, workplaces, neighborhoods, and society. The school incorporates many of the most innovative and effective educational practices available today. In addition, the school's future physicians learn the knowledge and skills essential to the highest quality patient care and the transformation of the nation's healthcare so that all people thrive. Learn more at http://medschool.kp.org/.

