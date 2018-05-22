Kaiser Permanente Garners National Awards for Excellence in Medication Safety

"Medication safety and effectiveness are central to our mission to provide the best possible care to our members," said Amy Gutierrez, PharmD, vice president and chief pharmacy officer for Kaiser Permanente. "Receiving this honor for the eighth year in a row is evidence of the power and promise of our integrated care delivery model."

The 2018 PQA Excellence in Quality Award recognizes the highest level of combined achievement in overall performance and medication-use quality. Recipients achieved an overall summary rating of at least 4.5 stars and a 5-star rating on all four PQA medication measures used within the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Part D Star Ratings program.

Since 2011, Kaiser Permanente regional health plans honored by the PQA include California (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017), Colorado (2011, 2014), Hawaii (2011, 2014, 2018), Mid-Atlantic States (2014, 2017) and Northwest (2012, 2015, 2017, 2018).

In the most recent CMS Medicare Star ratings, Kaiser Permanente's Medicare health plans in the Northern and Southern California, Colorado, Mid-Atlantic States and Northwest regions all earned 5 stars. The Georgia and Washington regions each earned 4.5 out of 5 stars.

