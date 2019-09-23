Kaiser Permanente Has More Top-Rated Plans Than Any Other Health System

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente operates more top-rated health plans than any other organization in the country, according to new data from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

NCQA's Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020, released today, compare more than 1,000 private, commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans in key areas of service, treatment and prevention on a 0-5 scale. Among the report's findings:

Only 11 health plans in the country (approximately 1%) received a 5 rating — the highest possible rating — and Kaiser Permanente has 5 of the 11.

For the fifth year in a row, Kaiser Permanente has more 5.0 plans than any health care system in the nation.

For the second year in a row, Kaiser Permanente has the highest rated commercial and Medicare plan (or is tied for the highest) in every geographic region it serves.

"We are proud of the results from NCQA, but more importantly, we are proud that Kaiser Permanente is proactive in creating more healthy years for members," said Patrick Courneya, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer for National Health Plan and Hospitals Quality at Kaiser Permanente. "We know that prevention, early intervention and access to superb primary and specialty care help our more than 12 million members get well sooner and get back to doing what they love most."

"These excellent ratings we receive year after year are a reflection of exceptional work being done by our compassionate and highly skilled physicians, nurses, clinicians and front-line staff," said Nancy Gin, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation, the national umbrella organization for the nearly 23,000 physicians who provide care to Kaiser Permanente members. "Our care teams are dedicated to doing what's best for the member."

The NCQA's Health Insurance Plan Ratings are based on combined scores for health plans in the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set®, commonly called HEDIS; the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems®, or CAHPS; and NCQA Accreditation standards scores.

The ratings and methodology are posted on NCQA's website.



About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.3 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health. https://about.kaiserpermanente.org/

