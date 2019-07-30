Kaiser Permanente hospitals rated among nation's best

OAKLAND, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 30 Kaiser Permanente hospitals were recognized as "high performing" in U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 Best Hospitals study.

The 30th annual study analyzes 25 specialties, procedures, and common conditions to assess hospital performance. High performers are based on evaluation of the more than 4,500 medical centers and designate the 90th percentile of hospitals nationwide.

According to the report:

31 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing" for one or more measures.

23 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing" for knee replacement surgery.

22 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing" for congestive heart failure treatment.

17 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing" for hip replacement surgery.

In addition, Kaiser Permanente has one or more hospitals that are "high performing" for 3 specialties: neurology and neurosurgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; and geriatrics.

"We're proud that the U.S. News & World Report study places us among the top hospitals nationwide," said Patrick Courneya, MD , executive vice president and chief medical officer for National Health Plan and Hospitals Quality at Kaiser Permanente. "This ranking reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality care centered on the people we serve and illustrates the importance of an evidence-based, integrated approach to providing the right care at the right time."

Twelve Kaiser Permanente hospitals in California are ranked among the state's best for overall care: Anaheim, Baldwin Park, Downey, Fontana, Irvine, Los Angeles, Ontario, Riverside, Sacramento, Santa Clara, South Bay, and South Sacramento. Additionally, Kaiser Permanente's Sunnyside and Westside hospitals in Oregon are among the state's top 10.

"Our experienced and highly skilled physicians, nurses, and front-line staff put our members at the center of everything they do," said Nancy Gin, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation, the national umbrella organization for the more than 22,000 physicians who provide care to Kaiser Permanente's more than 12.3 million members. "They are committed to ensuring that our patients get healthy and stay healthy."

In its hospital analysis, U.S. News & World Report uses publicly available data such as volume, mortality rates, infection rates, staffing levels, and patient satisfaction rates, among others. For more information and complete rankings, visit U.S. News & World Report.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.3 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health.

For more information:

Marc Brown

marc.t.brown@kp.org

510-271-6328

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

Related Links

http://www.kaiserpermanente.org

