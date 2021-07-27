Kaiser Permanente hospitals recognized among nation's best

OAKLAND, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente hospitals are among the best in the nation for delivering high-quality care, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings.

The 32nd annual study analyzes how well hospitals perform when it comes to specialty care, common procedures, and common patient conditions. According to the evaluation of more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide:

All 39 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing" for 1 or more measures; high performers are among the top 10% to 20% of all hospitals rated, and the following are the number of Kaiser Permanente hospitals rated "high performing" for these categories:

Stroke care: 35



Heart failure treatment: 34



Kidney failure treatment: 25



Knee and/or hip replacement: 24

Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center is ranked among the top 30 nationwide for rehabilitation services and treatment

At least one Kaiser Permanente hospital is nationally ranked or rated as "high performing" in these 6 specialty care areas: rehabilitation; neurology and neurosurgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; orthopedics; and geriatrics

"Our experienced and highly skilled care teams, nurses, and physicians are the heart and soul of our hospitals, and they're committed to ensuring that our patients receive the high quality care they deserve to get healthy and stay healthy," said Nancy Gin, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation, the national umbrella organization for the more than 23,000 physicians who provide care to Kaiser Permanente's approximately 12.5 million members. "These rankings and ratings underscore our consistency as one of the finest health care organizations in the country."

Nineteen Kaiser Permanente hospitals in California are ranked among the best in the state for overall care: Anaheim, Baldwin Park, Downey, Fontana, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Richmond, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Diego Zion, San Francisco, San Leandro, Santa Clara, South Bay, South Sacramento, and Woodland Hills. Additionally, Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu is ranked number 2 in Hawaii, and Sunnyside in Oregon is among the state's top 10.

"We're proud that U.S. News & World Report once again places us within the top tier of hospitals nationwide," said Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Kaiser Permanente. "This reflects our winning combination of top-notch physicians and care teams working with the support of an integrated care delivery system to address the needs, from the routine to the most specialized, of our patients and their families."

In its hospital analysis, U.S. News & World Report uses publicly available data, such as patient volume, mortality rates, infection rates, staffing levels, and patient satisfaction rates. For more information and complete rankings, visit U.S. News & World Report.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve approximately 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

CONTACT: Vincent Staupe, [email protected], 510-318-1557

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

Related Links

http://www.kaiserpermanente.org

