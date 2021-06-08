Kaiser Permanente Joins White House in Effort to Vaccinate 70% of U.S. Adults by July 4

OAKLAND, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente, the nation's largest integrated, nonprofit health care provider, is joining the White House for its National Month of Action sprint to vaccinate 70% of adults in the U.S. against COVID-19 with at least one shot by July 4. By launching several programs and incentives to engage unvaccinated individuals, Kaiser Permanente is aiming to increase confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, and to provide easy access to receive it.

With a presence in eight U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Kaiser Permanente is well positioned to accelerate this final vaccine push by connecting with millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated.

"The U.S. vaccination effort has been a tremendous and inspiring undertaking, and Kaiser Permanente is proud to have played our part to quickly and safely protect Americans from the most immediate threat to the health of our nation. From standing up mass vaccination sites to deploying mobile clinics that have reached the most vulnerable populations, we've made every effort to vaccinate our communities," said Kaiser Permanente chair and Chief Executive Officer Greg A. Adams. "There are still many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated, and we've designed these new programs to increase vaccination rates so we can reach the critical milestone of 70% vaccination rate by July 4."

Kaiser Permanente's new initiatives include:

$10 million in community grants: Kaiser Permanente is targeting 100 community-based organizations to receive funding to continue to promote vaccine confidence messages and engage organizations such as churches, schools, and other trusted community hubs. This funding is in addition to our prior investment of $25 million in nearly 200 community-based organizations to increase vaccine access and build confidence in high-risk populations.

Kaiser Permanente has been effectively vaccinating its employees, members, and communities for the past six months. With its scale and extensive experience in population health, the organization has partnered broadly with cities, states, and other municipalities, as well as with community organizations and federally qualified health centers, to safely and equitably administer nearly 7 million shots. As some of the first eligible to receive vaccinations, Kaiser Permanente's health care workers, with support from our labor partners, played an essential role in encouraging others to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We are making it easier than ever for people to get the vaccine. Our own clinics are open on a walk-in basis in addition to scheduling appointments. We are also in our communities with pop-up clinics at parks, community centers, and churches just to name a few options," said Stephen Parodi, MD, executive vice president of The Permanente Federation.

According to the White House, 63% of adult Americans had been vaccinated as of June 2, including 73% of Americans age 40 and over. COVID-19 cases and deaths have plummeted as a result, with cases falling more than 90% since January 20, 2021. Deaths are down over 85% in that time period. Nearly 600,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, Kaiser Permanente has engaged with its members, communities, labor partners, and fellow health care providers to provide the most current information about COVID-19 and to encourage measures to prevent the virus's transmission. Notable efforts include supporting the Ad Council's multicultural COVID-19 education campaign; and publishing the Kaiser Permanente COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Toolkit to highlight approaches to improve vaccine access and equity. Kaiser Permanente's vaccine equity strategy is rooted in the organization's 75-year history of identifying and addressing health inequities in the medical system, public health arena, and society at large.

